Proofpoint Named Best Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year
2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognizes Proofpoint in second consecutive year for ongoing cloud-based email security innovation. Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that for the second straight year it has been named the winner of the “Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year” award at the annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.martechseries.com
