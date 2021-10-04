Hexagon Completes the Acquisition of Infor’s Eam Business and Has Resolved on an Issue in Kind
Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Infor’s global EAM (enterprise asset management) business and has resolved on an issue in kind of consideration shares. Completion of the transaction was subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, which have now been obtained.martechseries.com
