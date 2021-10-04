Hexagon Completes the Acquisition of Infor’s Eam Business and Has Resolved on an Issue in Kind

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a global business process solutions provider and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, announced that it has extended its partnership with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, to advance its impact sourcing mission. This strategic partnership, which aims to provide career opportunities to the economically disadvantaged by training them in the latest digital technologies and developing an automation mindset, was also highlighted by Firstsource’s Chief Digital Officer Sundara Sukavanam at UiPath marquee customer and partner event, Forward IV, the world’s most immersive gathering of automation experts.

