PeopleScout Recognized for Outstanding Recruitment Marketing with Gold Win in 2021 MUSE Creative Awards

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth America’s largest RPO provider receives top international honors for recruitment marketing campaign. PeopleScout, a global talent solutions leader, has been named a Gold winner in the Branded Content, Recruitment category for its recruitment marketing in the 2021 MUSE Creative Awards competition. The MUSE Creative Awards and the MUSE Design Awards received over 4,500 submissions from all over the world.

