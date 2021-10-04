Women Small Business Owners Say They’re Happier Than Ever Being Their Own Boss, Despite Work/Life Balance Struggle and Ongoing Challenges

Groupon, the go-to destination for local experiences, is encouraging everyone to celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month. To make it easy to support and shop at women-owned businesses, Groupon is featuring approximately 2,000 women-owned businesses from across the United States. Groupon spoke with more than 600 women small business owners from around the United States to better understand why they decided to become their own boss and how they have remained resilient during the global pandemic.