Informatica Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Informatica has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “INFA”.martechseries.com
