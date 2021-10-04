Informatica Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NerdWallet Inc., the California-based financial guidance provider, filed Friday for an initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing for the IPO, but said it expects its stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NRDS." Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, will have Class A shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shares, entitled to 10 votes per share, after the IPO is completed. Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, currently owns...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO