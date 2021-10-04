Adblock Inc. Poll: 83% of Ad Blocking Software Users Rate Autoplay Videos “Very” Annoying

Twitch has released details of its initial investigation into Wednesday’s massive data leak that exposed upwards of 125 gigabytes of proprietary information and code. That allegedly included info about the livestreaming streaming platform’s creator payouts, Twitch’s source code and an unreleased Steam rival being developed by Amazon Game Studios. Twitch said “some data was exposed to the internet” due to an error in a server configuration change. The server was “subsequently accessed by a malicious third party,” the Amazon-owned company said in a blog post late Wednesday. “As the investigation is ongoing, we are still in the process of understanding the impact...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO