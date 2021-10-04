CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Auraya Releases EVA Voice Biometrics 2.1.2 with AWS Foundational Technical Review Accreditation

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVersion 2.1.2 of EVA Voice Biometrics includes AWS Foundational Technical Review accreditation for using best practices related to security, reliability, and operational excellence. Auraya, a voice intelligence company, announces today that its latest EVA Voice Biometrics release on the AWS Marketplace has achieved AWS Foundational Technical Review accreditation. Auraya’s policy...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
biometricupdate.com

B-Secur releases SDK to boost heartbeat biometrics development

B-Secur has launched an electrocardiogram (ECG) hardware and software development kit designed to help companies streamline the development of biometrics-focused ECG devices. The company has in the past couple of years collaborated with various consumer and medical device companies, including LifeQ and Maxim. Through these biometrics partnerships, and spurred by...
ELECTRONICS
biometricupdate.com

Auraya launches voice biometrics for forensics, adds SaaS delivery model

Auraya has expanded its voice biometrics to a cloud delivery model with the launch of EVA Forensics, which is also available for on-premise and cloud-based deployments to detect and prevent fraud. The new offering is the renamed third-generation of EVA Fraud Manager, which is now available through an SaaS delivery...
SOFTWARE
biometricupdate.com

Arise launches voice biometrics tool to enhance customer experience

Arise Virtual Solutions says it has added an artificial intelligence-based digital tool, dubbed Arise Digital Companion, to its platform to help businesses transform the customer experience with biometrics. According to a company announcement, the tool includes a variety of features including the ability to recognize the intent and sentiments of...
SOFTWARE
biometricupdate.com

Amazon unveils series of face and voice biometrics updates

Amazon has announced a series of new updates this week, focusing on the biometric capabilities of some of its hardware products, as well as on the company’s AWS marketplace. First, at its Enterprise Connect event on Monday, the retail giant announced three new capabilities for Amazon Connect for contact centers. According to the company’s new data, tens of thousands of AWS customers are supporting more than 10 million contact center interactions a day on Amazon Connect.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aws#Biometrics#Secure Voice#The Aws Marketplace
suasnews.com

Kleos Releases Technical Paper Showcasing Capability Milestone

Kleos Space. – ASX: KSS, Frankfurt: KS1,a space- powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a-service (DaaS) company, provides a Geolocation System technical paper describing its recent successful technical milestones which will be presented publicly at the GEOINT21 symposium exhibition, in St Louis, MO, USA on the 6th October 2021. Kleos’ CTO Vincent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
itopstimes.com

OpenStack Xena release takes aim at reducing technical debt

OpenStack announced the 24th release of its open-source cloud infrastructure software. Dubbed “Xena,” updates include new hardware features, improved integration among components, and a reduction of technical debt. The new release follows a new finding that organizations with deployments ranging from hundreds of cores to six million cores have logged...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

VIOOH Announces Partnership with Iconic Out of Home Media Owner Branded Cities

New partnership enables more advertisers to create programmatic digital out of home campaigns at landmark destinations across the U.S. VIOOH, the leading global digital out of home (DOOH) marketplace, announced a new partnership with premier and iconic OOH media company, Branded Cities. The partnership will give Branded Cities access to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
martechseries.com

Alation Welcomes Preeti Rathi, General Partner at Icon Ventures, to Board of Directors

Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Preeti Rathi to its board of directors. Rathi is a general partner at Icon Ventures, an Alation investor, and replaces Michael Mullany on the Alation board, who is focusing on European investments for Icon Ventures. Marketing...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Socialive Debuts Next-generation Video Content Creation Platform With Enterprise-class Quality, Security and Control

With Its Industry-first Dual Recording Technology, Socialive’s All-in-one Platform Unifies Live Broadcasting and Studio-quality Remote Recordings to Democratize Video Content Creation. Socialive, the self-serve video content creation platform for the enterprise, announced the next-generation Socialive platform, offering enterprises and high-growth companies a unified platform to create, broadcast and distribute studio-quality...
SOFTWARE
biometricupdate.com

Google adds voice biometrics to Contact Center AI platform

Google has updated its Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) platform to bring voice biometrics and conversational AI to call center applications. The CCAI now includes a tool called Speaker ID, designed to allow callers to first enroll and then authenticate themselves using voice biometrics. Speaker ID is text independent, meaning...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Infostrux Solutions Welcomes BI & Cloud Transformation Leader, David MacKay, as Their New Chief Revenue Officer

Infostrux Solutions, announced that David MacKay has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Leveraging his 20+ years of experience in advanced analytics, data platforms and cloud technologies, David will drive strategic growth for Infostrux. Previously, David was the Vice President of Canada for Rackspace and Onica where he led...
BUSINESS
theregister.com

Open Sesame, says Google... to voice identification: Speech ID adds biometric security to call-centre bots

Google has launched a speech identification system aimed at commercial call centres – leaving some biometric security questions unanswered at the same time. According to the Chocolate Factory, Speaker ID is a way of identifying callers using just their voice, seemingly avoiding annoying and time-consuming ID check from the call centre agents. It even works, so Google says, without requiring a special text or password – voices can be identified from a sample of natural speech.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

GruupMeet Simplifies Event Swag & Gifting with White-labeled Software

GruupMeet’s Event Swag and Gifting Add-on Helps Organizers Better Manage Curated Experiences for Virtual or Hybrid Events. GruupMeet, Inc., a Dallas, Texas-based event management software company releases Event Swag and Gifting white-labeled software to enable organizers to better manage curated event experiences. While the age of the connected attendee is here, where guests expect an optimized and consistent experience that keeps them safe and more informed, attendee expectations and behaviors have changed. Participant behavior indicates that besides optimized and consistent experiences, convenience matters too. For instance, market research insights, including both Apple App Store and Google Play reviews highlight frustrations such as “having people download a whole new app” for various events and challenges navigating “an app that people will not use all the time.” Attendees value event tech solutions that do not require the need to learn how to navigate a new interface or download another mobile application. Likewise, today’s guests prefer not to have to modify the way they already choose to communicate, before, during, and after each event experience.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Fiverr Expands Online Education Offering With Acquisition of CreativeLive

Acquisition highlights importance of access to new skills in a dynamic work environment. Fiverr, the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive, a renowned creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing and more. Instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, New York Times best-selling authors, thought leaders and legendary entrepreneurs.
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

Adweek Spotlight sponsored by Treasure Data: The Digital Shift: Exploring the Transformative Power of Customer Data

Where: Online; This three-day event thought leadership event is virtual. See full agenda here. What: Gone are the days of simply having an online presence on multiple channels — the channels now also need to be efficiently integrated. With the growing ubiquity of mobile devices and the evolution of social platforms, brand marketers must understand data in real-time and find their optimal omnichannel offering as consumers demand more choice and flexibility. Organizations as a whole also need to shift their view on customer data to get more value out of what they have.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

JW Player Secures New US Patent for Real-Time Ad Viewability Technology

The patent protects JW Player’s advantage as the only video platform on the open web to provide advertisers with real-time information on whether ads will be viewable on the page. JW Player, the leading video software and data insights platform, today announced the company has been awarded patent number US11,102,546...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Perform[cb]’s In-House Platform, PerformLEAP, Patented by USPTO

Premier performance marketplace, Perform[cb], has officially patented its in-house marketing technology platform, PerformLEAP. Perform[cb], the leader in cost-per-acquisition marketing, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent No. 11,120,483 (“Affiliate Based Exchange and Resource Routing”) related to the quality assurance provided by the company’s in-house marketing technology platform, PerformLEAP.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Vibes Announces Integration of Its Best-of-Breed Mobile Messaging Platform with Salesforce Marketing Cloud Journey Builder

Vibes’ integration increases engagement and conversion by optimizing the creation of automated, 1-to-1 omnichannel customer journeys for brands using SMS in Journey Builder. Vibes, the technology leader powering the direct-to-consumer mobile engagement revolution, today announced an integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s (SFMC) Journey Builder, an SFMC product that manages the customer lifecycle.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Tremor Video Launches Programmatic TV Marketplace with Premium Inventory and Curated Media Packages for Advertisers

New offering provides advertisers a centralized platform for planning TV campaigns, facilitating turnkey campaign activation and providing greater transparency into the curation of data-driven audiences. Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video platform, today announced the launch of its Programmatic TV Marketplace, enabling advertisers to discover, search and select TV-centric inventory...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy