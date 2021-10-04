CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Law & Disorder: Our right to a speedy trial stands, even during a pandemic

By HELEN NGUYEN
Daily Trojan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur right to a speedy trial is one of the most important rights protected by the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution. The amendment prevents indefinitely holding criminal defendants for unproven accusations, guarantees they receive a fair trial, ensures the effective utilization of resources and preserves the interest of the public, which includes the crime’s victims and witnesses. However, despite the 233 years since our Constitution’s ratification, we still don’t truly have the right to a speedy trial.

