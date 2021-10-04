CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of groping her on ‘Blurred Lines’ set

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski is accusing Robin Thicke of groping her while they were on the set of his 2013 video for “Blurred Lines,” multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to The Sunday Times, the 30-year-old model revealed the sexual assault allegation in a passage from her upcoming memoir, “My Body.” Ratajkowski, who was partially nude at the time, said the singer was “a little drunk” when he cupped her “bare breasts from behind” without her consent, the newspaper quoted the book as saying.

“I didn’t have any real power as the naked girl dancing around in his music video,” Ratajkowski, who appeared topless in the video, wrote of the incident, according to The Guardian. “I was nothing more than the hired mannequin.”

Diane Martel, who directed the video, confirmed Ratajkowski’s account and said Thicke, now 44, later apologized, the Times reported.

As of Monday morning, Thicke had not publicly responded to the allegation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

