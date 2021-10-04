CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hypersign, LLC Announces Partnership with Jabra

By prweb
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypersign’s partnership with Jabra creates new solutions for your hybrid work life. Hypersign is announcing a new partnership with Jabra. In this new era of hybrid life, social interaction and organizational flow are subject to the fast-paced changes the world now requires. That is where Hypersign picks up the torch. In collaboration with Jabra, Hypersign is changing the virtual into the physical. Jabra’s expertise in audio and visual equipment enhances end-user virtual experiences while Hypersign’s software takes presenters and audiences into new levels of high-quality hybrid engagement. As a global leader in audio technology, Jabra prioritizes quality care when creating and testing their products.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Crestron Strengthens the Hybrid Meeting Experience with Intelligent Video

Crestron Flex video conferencing platform adds support for Jabra and Huddly cameras, delivering intelligent video features and capabilities demanded in today’s work environment. Crestron, a global leader in workplace technology, is enhancing the Crestron Flex platform with new intelligent video support from partners Jabra® and Huddly® to facilitate equitable and...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Alteryx Announces Acquisition of Hyper Anna, a Leading Cloud Platform for AI-driven Business Insights

Automated Analytics Meets Automated Insights to Drive Upskilling Initiatives and Better Business Outcomes, Unlocking Value Across the Enterprise. Alteryx, Inc the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has acquired Hyper Anna, a leading cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Hyper Anna is a Sydney, Australia-based company that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven insights. The acquisition of Hyper Anna will allow Alteryx to automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to AI-driven insights.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ArborXR & Matts Digital Announce Partnership to Provide Frictionless, Scalable AR/VR Technology

ArborXR, the leading enterprise AR/VR device management and content distribution platform, and AR/VR solutions distributor, Matts Digital, announced a partnership to provide frictionless extended reality (XR) solutions at scale in Europe and beyond. With ArborXR’s mobile device management (MDM) software, Matts Digital will help companies securely manage fleets of XR devices, deploy apps and files remotely, and control the in-headset user experience. The partnership illustrates an accelerated shift to remote work and training amid the pandemic.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Kensium Adds Unilog eCommerce Practice

A Top-10 Acumatica VAR expands eCommerce offerings to better serve B2B customers. Unilog, the leading publisher of B2B eCommerce solutions designed to meet the unique needs of wholesale distribution and manufacturers, announced today that Kensium, a leading Acumatica VAR, has officially joined Unilog’s Reseller Program as a Gold tier partner.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jabra#Headsets#Software#Camera#Llc Announces Partnership#Marketing Technology News#The Arena Mini
martechseries.com

Firstsource Partners With UiPath to Strengthen Its Impact Sourcing Initiative

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a global business process solutions provider and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, announced that it has extended its partnership with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, to advance its impact sourcing mission. This strategic partnership, which aims to provide career opportunities to the economically disadvantaged by training them in the latest digital technologies and developing an automation mindset, was also highlighted by Firstsource’s Chief Digital Officer Sundara Sukavanam at UiPath marquee customer and partner event, Forward IV, the world’s most immersive gathering of automation experts.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Wolters Kluwer Earns Gold-Level Globee Award For Customer Service Excellence

Compliance Solutions’ “My Account” initiative helps streamline, simplify complex customer issues. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has been honored for its customer service initiative, “My Account,” earning a Gold-level distinction by the Globee Awards in its 8th Annual Customer Sales & Service World Awards. My Account was named “Front-Line Customer Service & Support Team of the Year” for excellence in enhancing the user experience and improving the functionality of Compliance Solutions’ proprietary customer support system.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Adobe Completes Acquisition of Frame.io

Adobe today announced the completion of its acquisition of Frame.io, a leading cloud-based video collaboration platform. The combination of Adobe’s leading video editing offerings—including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects—with Frame.io’s cloud-based review and approval functionality will radically accelerate the creative process and deliver an end-to-end video platform.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Entrust Celebrates Milestones and Previews the Road Ahead for Customers, Partners and the Security Industry

Just over one year since rebranding in September 2020, identity, payments and data protection leader Entrust this week previewed upcoming innovations and reviewed key milestones from a pivotal year. These include three strategic acquisitions, as well as new products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and simplifying security for customers and partners.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zone·tv™ Announces Next-Gen Studio™ Offering

In a FAST-paced world, Studio enables media companies and operators to quickly enhance existing video services and create new offerings. Zone·tv announced the market release of its next-gen “Studio” cloud platform and brand – delivering a suite of A.I.-enhanced video programming & curation tools for FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV), AVOD and SVOD services.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Diné Source Introduces New Brand Identity

Diné Source, a Diné Development Corporation (DDC) company, introduces its new brand identity. Diné Source’s rebrand aligns with DDC’s strategic growth in continual commitment to its clients, partners, and the Navajo Nation. Marketing Technology News: InMarket Launches it’s Next Generation Lift Conversion Index® (LCI) Attribution Tool to…. Powered by its...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SAP Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for the 15th Time in a Row

SAP SE today announced that independent analyst firm Gartner Inc. has named SAP a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions report.*. Gartner evaluated 15 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” This is the 15th consecutive year that SAP has been named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Clubhouse Media Group in Partnership with The Reiman Agency Contract Brand Partnerships Above $1 Million Gross in September and early October

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.(“Clubhouse Media”), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency in partnership with The Reiman Agency announced that they have contracted over $1 Million in gross promotional brand partnership deals during the months of September and early October. Through these promotional brand partnerships, Clubhouse Media Group and The Reiman Agency work with global brands to engage audiences through unique marketing campaigns that feature digital influencers.
NFL
martechseries.com

nThrive Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Seasoned SaaS Marketing Leader

Cheryl Alden to serve as Chief Marketing Officer for nThrive. nThrive announces the appointment of Cheryl Alden as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 25 years in enterprise software marketing, she has spent the last two decades leading global marketing teams with a focus on developing high-impact marketing and brand strategies to drive growth, improve the customer experience and optimize enterprise value.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Xaxis’ Trent Durfee Joins Global Attention Measurement Platform Amplified Intelligence as Head Of Product

Leading attention measurement platform Amplified Intelligence has announced Xaxis’ Trent Durfee has joined the company as its new head of product. Led by world-renowned academic Professor Karen Nelson-Field, Amplified Intelligence is on a mission to change the way media is traded, replacing non-universal metrics such as shares, likes and traditional opportunity-to-see (OTS) with tools that measure how effectively ad placements across different media drive real active human attention.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

NICE Introduces the Next Leap in CX, Creating Frictionless Experiences Beyond the Contact Center with Customer Experience Interactions (CXi)

With a comprehensive set of digital and CCaaS assets, NICE CXone creates frictionless, end-to-end experiences from the digital doorstep across the entire customer journey. NICE today announced the next leap in customer experience (CX) with the introduction of Customer Experience Interactions (CXi), a new framework delivered through a unified suite of applications on the CXone platform. CXi empowers organizations to intelligently meet their customers wherever their journey begins, enables resolution through AI and data driven self-service and prepares agents to successfully resolve any customer needs event.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Affinity Solutions and Flybits Partner to Provide Mobile Contextualized Card-linked Offers

Affinity Solutions, a prominent data-led consumer intelligence company, and Flybits, the most advanced contextual engagement platform for the financial industry, have launched My Offers, an innovative solution designed to enable financial institutions to deliver high-value, card-linked offers with contextual, personalized mobile app experiences. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Phil...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Jabra Elite 3 review

The Jabra Elite 3 are Jabra's first true wireless earbuds in this price range. They lack some refinement and some key standout features, but they're dependable and still offer much of what most users will need. Two-minute review. Jabra is a well-established name in the audio world, with plenty of...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Most Mobile Authenticator Apps Have a Design Flaw That Can Be Hacked

New research shows most apps used for mobile authentication have serious vulnerabilities, even if hardware security is used. Digitization is driving demand for strong digital identities. A recent McKinsey survey1 reports that the Covid-19 crisis had greatly accelerated the pace of digitization worldwide. Most respondents have disclosed that at least 80 percent of their user or client interactions were now digital in nature, compared to just 58% just before the pandemic. Unfortunately, this has also resulted in a growing number of cyberattacks across all types of organizations, mostly in the form of ransomware attacks and the hijacking of online and financial accounts.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

simpleshow Adds more CI Capabilities To Its Video Maker

The explainer video creation platform’s newest feature release introduces corporate design capabilities to its signature animation style. simpleshow video maker has announced a new product update that supports corporate identity requirements. With corporate users being the core user group of the video creation tool, they can now utilize a background feature to enhance the branding component of their videos.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy