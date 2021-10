Toyota walks the walk when it comes to building new plants and introducing new models to the American market. In January of 2018, Torque News reported that Toyota would build an entirely new manufacturing plant in Alabama that would create as many as 4,000 new jobs. That plant, named Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM), is now complete, and the first Toyota Corolla Cross crossover vehicles have begun to be built. “This is the moment MTM and our North Alabama community have waited for since we broke ground in November 2018,” said Mark Brazeal, vice president of administration. “We are excited to see Corolla Cross in dealerships across the U.S.”

