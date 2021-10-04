‘We are tired’: Workers flee Vietnam’s largest city as long lockdown eases
HANOI (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of people, mostly migrant workers, left Ho Chi Minh City over the weekend as the largest metropolis in Vietnam eased a months-long COVID-19 lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnams-biggest-city-start-lifting-covid-19-curbs-revive-business-2021-09-30, triggering fears of labour shortages and more disruption to manufacturing. The mass exodus comes as the city and its...go955.com
Comments / 0