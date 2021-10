The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has dropped its investigation into whether passengers who were unable to travel on their British Airways or Ryanair flights because of lockdown rules should be entitled to claim refunds.Thousands of travellers had tickets on BA and the Irish airline for trips they could not make because of lockdown rules in 2020 and 2021. British Airways offered vouchers for future flights while Ryanair allowed passengers to postpone their journeys. Travellers are entitled to refunds when an airline cancels a flight. But the airlines have always maintained that because the flights departed they had no obligation...

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO