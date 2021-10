The tide is shifting at Volvo. The brand was one of the first to make a pledge to include some sort of electrification on every vehicle heading into the future, and it aims to only sell EVs by 2030. It has a second goal in mind, too: Every one of these new cars will shun leather. The company said on Thursday it will produce leather-free cars more frequently with the aim to eliminate leather use come 2030.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO