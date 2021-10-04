CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China administered total of 2.214 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Oct 3

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – China administered about 730,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Oct. 3, bringing the total number of doses administered so far up to 2.214 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Monday. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Hongwei Li; Editing by Giles Elgood)

