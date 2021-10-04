CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar's Suu Kyi health not concerning, just tiredness - lawyer

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The health of Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is not concerning and she is not suffering from disease or any specific sickness, but is dealing with tiredness from court appearances, her lawyer said on Monday.

“She is tired. At her age, it is not convenient to sit for hearings every day of the whole week. She doesn’t have any disease nor specified sickness. It is not a concerning situation. She is just tired,” lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told Reuters by phone.

Suu Kyi on Monday asked judges to reduce the frequency of hearings for health reasons.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

