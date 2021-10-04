New Japan PM Kishida unveils cabinet stacked with ex-premier Abe’s allies

Japan's new prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged to combat the pandemic with fresh stimulus and fight income inequality after lawmakers voted him leader of the world's third-largest economy on Monday. The soft-spoken 64-year-old from a Hiroshima political family made his first speech as premier hours after unveiling his cabinet, a mix of holdovers and newcomers. "I'm determined to fulfil my duty with all my strength and all my heart," he said, calling measures to counter Covid-19 "top priority". "I will swiftly take economic measures to support those who have been considerably affected by the new coronavirus."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO