NTT DOCOMO has announced its commitment to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions arising from its business activities effectively to zero by 2030. In order to help society as a whole achieve carbon neutrality, DOCOMO will roll out a new ecosystem called "Caboneu TM" in conjunction with its partners and customers, under the slogan "Saving Our Planet With You." In Japan, mobile telecommunications carriers currently emit greenhouse gases equivalent to the emissions of about 10 million private vehicles through their business activities such as the operation of base stations and the manufacture and delivery of smartphones.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO