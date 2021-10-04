CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Foreign tourism to Spain soars in August from a year ago, still below 2019 levels

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain more than doubled in August from the same month a year ago to 5.2 million as eased travel restrictions encouraged visitors, official statistics showed on Monday.

The number of foreign tourists was still about half the number in August 2019, when 10.12 million foreigners travelled to Spain.

Tourists spent a total of 5.9 billion euros ($6.85 billion)in the country, up from around 2.46 billion euros in August 2020 but still lower than the 11.7 billion euros spent in August 2019. ($1 = 0.8619 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brazil's inflation hits double digits, punishing the poor

It’s something Brazilians have rarely seen in a quarter century, and the last time they did, in 2016, it helped set up a president’s downfall:Double-digit inflation.Soaring prices for gas, meat, electricity and more have left millions of poor Brazilians struggling to make ends meet. Inflation in the 12 months through September reached 10.25%, according to data the national statistics agency released Friday.Francielle de Santana 31, lives in Rio de Janeiro’s Jardim Gramacho neighborhood beside a massive former landfill. With no running water or electricity, she salvages scrap to earn a living and can barely afford chicken.“With ten reais...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spain's August house sales soar 41% above pre-pandemic levels

MADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - House sales in Spain in August surged 41% from the same month in 2019, Spain’s College of Registrars said on Thursday, as demand pent up during coronavirus lockdowns was unleashed. Nearly 47,000 houses were sold in August, up from around 33,000 two summers ago when...
WORLD
The Independent

Adults in Spain could get monthly €250 to persuade them to leave parents’ home

Young people in Spain could be paid €250 each month to persuade them to stop living with their parents. The government unveiled plans to help motivate under-35s to move into their own homes amid concerns over rising youth unemployment rates. Currently, the average age for a young adult to move out of their parents’ home is 30, something partly attributed to the impacts of the 2008 financial crash. The average age for young people to stop living with parents in the European Union is 26 and is 24.6 in the UK, according to Eurostat. If the plans, proposed by...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid
The Independent

German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY
Reuters

TABLE-Colombia August exports up 28.4% versus year ago

BOGOTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Colombia reported exports worth $3.32 billion in August, up 28.4% from the same month last year, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Friday. The following is a breakdown of exports expressed in free on board (FOB) terms, or not including the cost of shipment abroad: August July June CHANGE +28.4% +27.4% +33.1% TOTAL $3.32 BLN $3.25 BLN $3.05 BLN EXPORTS For a copy of the full report, see: here (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Irish August travel numbers rise, but still below pre-pandemic levels

DUBLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The number of people arriving and leaving Ireland roughly doubled between July and August as the country relaxed some of Europe’s toughest travel restrictions, but numbers were just one-third of pre-pandemic levels, data showed on Thursday. Ireland has been repeatedly criticised by its largest airlines,...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
NBC Philadelphia

Euro Zone Inflation Hits Highest Level in 13 Years as Energy Prices Soar

LONDON — Euro zone inflation hit its highest level in 13 years in September, as the bloc battles surging energy costs. Headline inflation came in at 3.4% last month, according to preliminary data from Europe's statistics office Eurostat. This was the highest level since September 2008 when inflation stood at 3.6%. It comes after German consumer prices rose by 4.1% in September — the highest level in almost 30 years.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spain's car manufacturers expect 2021 sales to remain below 2019 levels

BARCELONA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s cars manufacturers association predicted on Thursday around 900,000 vehicles will be sold in the country in 2021, slightly above 2020 levels but still 25% below 2019, as a result of the semi-conductors shortage that has hit the industry. ANFAC chairman Jose Vicente de los...
ECONOMY
AFP

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India will re-open for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday. The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces, tiger reserves, elephants and beaches had barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 in a strict lockdown when the pandemic took off. But after a horrendous spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of cases has since fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, on Thursday announced a loosening. Tourist visas will be granted for foreigners arriving on charter flights from October 15, and on other flights from November 15, the home ministry said in a statement.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the U.S. and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances.France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said Friday. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press before heading back to his post in Canberra.“The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber in the...
INDIA
The Independent

Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients

Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds — pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter over the weekend offering assistance to Romania in treating COVID-19 patients, Hungary’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press.“Negotiations are underway between the Romanian and Hungarian sides on the concrete form of the assistance,” the ministry said.Romania, a European Union nation of 19 million, is the second-least vaccinated country in the EU —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

India Tourism Disappointed in New Scheme Level

While the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) welcomes the notification for the Release of Service Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) Scrips for the tour operators for the financial year 2019-20, at the same time it is disappointed that it has been reduced to 5 percent from 7 percent. IATO...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Brazilians seek pre-pandemic normalcy as deaths top 600,000

Bars in Sao Paulo are full again for evening happy hours, lawmakers in the capital of Brasilia have nearly done away with video sessions via Zoom and Rio de Janeiro’s beaches are packed. Calls for strict social distancing seem but a memory. Brazil appears intent on returning to pre-pandemic normalcy, even as its death toll tops 600,000, according to official data on Friday from the health ministry. Relief in both COVID-19 cases and deaths have been particularly welcome given experts’ warnings that the delta variant would produce another wave of destruction in the country with the second-most victims....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

OCT. 1-7, 2021From the Nobel Prizes to Paris Fashion week, the London film festival and the annual Paris–Roubaix one-day cycling race to more volcanic action on the Spanish island of La Palma and an eight-day garbage strike in Marseille, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa The selection was curated by London Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
PHOTOGRAPHY
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy