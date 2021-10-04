CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope, faith leaders sign joint climate appeal before summit

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etaeY_0cGIXoxY00
Vatican Climate Pope Francis speaks at a conference at the Vatican, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders are making a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the upcoming U.N. climate conference.†Francis is hosting a daylong conference Monday at the Vatican that climaxed with the signing and handover of the joint appeal to the head of the COP26 conference. (Alessandro Di Meo, Pool via AP) (Alessandro Di Meo)

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders on Monday signed a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the upcoming U.N. climate conference, while promising to do their own part to lead their faithful into more sustainable behavior.

“We have inherited a garden; we must not leave a desert to our children,” said the appeal, which was signed at a formal ceremony in the Apostolic Palace before being handed over to the head of the COP26 conference, Alok Sharma.

For the religious leaders, care for the environment is a moral imperative to preserve God’s creation for future generations and to support communities most vulnerable to climate change.

It’s an argument Francis has made repeatedly and most comprehensively in a 2015 encyclical, “Praised Be” and was echoed Monday by imams, rabbis, patriarchs and reverends who shared how their faith traditions interpreted the call, many of them insisting that faith and science must listen to each other to save the planet.

“Faith and Science: An Appeal for COP26” is the latest initiative to rally momentum and outrage ahead of the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 summit in Glasgow, Scotland that experts say is a make-or-break chance to curb greenhouse gas emissions. It follows a youth climate summit in Milan last week and an earlier appeal by three Christian leaders: Francis, the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I.

They were joined Monday by leaders of other major faith groups representing Sunni and Shiite Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Jainism, Sikhism and more.

Conspicuously absent was the Dalai Lama. The Vatican has excluded the Tibetan spiritual leader from interfaith events for years to not antagonize China, and an appeal seeking to be heard by a top polluter like Beijing is no exception.

The Glasgow summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. The event also is focused on mobilizing financing and protecting vulnerable communities and natural habitats.

Pope Francis is widely expected to attend, though the Vatican hasn’t yet confirmed his presence.

The Vatican event was jointly organized by the Holy See and the two countries leading the push ahead of the Glasgow summit: host Britain and Italy, which currently heads the Group of 20. The appeal was crafted over months of discussions among religious leaders and scientists.

Bishop Frederick Shoo, president of the Lutheran Church of Tanzania, quoted Martin Luther in describing his vocation to plant trees on Mount Kilimanjaro that has earned him the nickname of the “tree bishop.”

“Even if I knew I would die tomorrow ... I would plant a tree today,” Shoo said, paraphrasing the 16th century Luther who broke away from the Catholic Church.

Francis arrived in the Hall of Blessings with Bartholomew at his side, and then greeted each of the delegates as a string quartet played Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Usually Francis goes maskless inside the Vatican, but he donned a face mask Monday, as did the other delegates.

He had been scheduled to read a lengthy speech but gave just a brief welcome and then left the floor to others, starting off with Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, the imam of the Al-Azhar center for Sunni learning in Cairo. Al-Tayyeb urged young Muslims and religious scholars to “carry out their religious duty” by taking responsibility for the crisis.

The event was a global gathering of faith leaders, almost all of them male, including some who rarely are in the same room because of longstanding theological differences. But there was the Istanbul patriarch, Bartholomew, calling for continued dialogue as he signed a joint appeal alongside Patriarch Hilarion of the Russian Orthodox Church, who used his two-minute speech to call for repentance for all the damage already done.

“It shall be remembered that the current ecological situation has been caused, among other factors, by the desire of some to profit at the expense of others as well as by the desire of unjust enrichment,” Hilarion said.

In the appeal, the leaders begged political leaders to adopt measures to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and for countries that are most responsible for greenhouse gas emissions to provide “substantial financial support” to most vulnerable communities.

For their own part, they vowed to promote environmentally aware educational and cultural initiatives and to urge their faithful to lead more sustainable lifestyles.

In his speech, Welby said over the past 100 years, humanity had “declared war” on creation and must now repent by not only to building a green economy but by bringing justice to the global south.

“I have run out of time,” Welby said at the end of his speech. “The world has just enough time to get this right.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Catholic bishops urge Missouri leaders to end executions

Leaders of the four Roman Catholic dioceses in Missouri are urging state leaders to end the use of the death penalty, after a convicted killer of three was executed despite a request for clemency from the pope.Ernest Johnson was executed Tuesday evening, the first Missouri execution in 16 months and the seventh in the U.S. this year. Johnson, 61, admitted killing convenience store workers Mary Bratcher, Mabel Scruggs and Fred Jones during a closing-time robbery in Columbia in 1994. ...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Vatican: Pope Francis not going to UN climate summit

ROME (AP) — The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis does not plan to attend the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Francis has made care for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, and he said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the Oct. 12-Nov. 12 event and had a speech being drafted. Scotland’s bishops also were preparing for a visit.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Pope Francis praises young activists for challenging leaders on climate change

The pontiff made his remarks by video to a gathering in Milan. Pope Francis praised young environmental activists for challenging global leaders to make good on promises to curb emissions and insisted that political leaders make wise decisions to promote “a culture of responsible sharing”. Francis offered a video message...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Dalai Lama
Person
Alok Sharma
wmleader.com

Pope Francis encourages youth climate activists at Milan summit

Pope Francis praised young environmental activists’ determination to address climate issues in a video presented at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, ahead of the U.N. Cop26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The three-day summit gathered 400 climate activists from 180 countries and produced recommendations for the major...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Turkey parliament ratifies Paris climate agreement

Turkey's parliament on Wednesday unanimously ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change, more than five years after Ankara first signed the landmark deal on cutting emissions that contribute to global warming. The vote followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement at the UN General Assembly in September that Turkey would implement the accord in time for next month's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Turkey has felt the full force of climate change, with a rapid succession of floods and wildfires killing some 100 people in July and August. Swathes of the country have also been suffering through an extended drought.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican City#Green Economy#Islam#Judaism#Ap#U N#The Apostolic Palace#Imams#Christian#Orthodox Christians#Sunni#Shiite#Hinduism#Jainism#Tibetan
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Scotland
Country
China
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Philippine press freedom advocates hail Maria Ressa's Nobel Prize

Philippine journalists and rights activists said Friday the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa was a "triumph" for press freedom in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers. "It is... a triumph of a free and courageous press," said veteran rights activist Sister Mary John Mananzan on Facebook. 
ASIA
UPI News

China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China called on the United States to withdraw troops from Taiwan on Friday in response to reports that a small presence of American troops have been training forces there for at least a year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States should halt...
POLITICS
AFP

UN chief demands evidence for officials' expulsion from Ethiopia

In a rare move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lashed out Wednesday at Ethiopia's explanation for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials, which the UN says violates its charter, demanding written proof from Addis Ababa of their alleged misconduct. The expulsions sent shockwaves through the UN, where such moves are rare.
WORLD
AFP

'We'll miss you': Merkel gets fond farewell in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday as the pair, once hailed as Europe's power couple, held what is likely to be their last bilateral meeting in Rome. Merkel, who is bowing out after a historic 16 years in power, also made a private visit to Pope Francis during her visit, where they discussed climate change and the scandal of clerical sex abuse. She and Draghi worked together closely when he was head of the European Central Bank (ECB) and at a news conference after their talks Thursday, he applauded her "calm, determination and sincere faith in the European Union". "She transformed the role of Germany in Europe. We will miss her, but I am sure that we will see her again in Italy -- perhaps in more relaxed settings -- given her love for our country," Draghi said.
EUROPE
The Independent

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights activists and many others enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to two journalists at a time when media groups around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities.Friday's announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia marked a rare bright spot amid growing harassment of reporters in many parts of the world. Another new threat is the rise of misinformation, even in established democracies.Here are some of the comments about the Norwegian Nobel Committee's decision to honor Ressa and Muratov:___“Dmitry Muratov and...
JOURNALISM
AFP

Peru president names environmentalist as new PM

Peru swore in an environmental activist as prime minister Wednesday, replacing a controversial leftwing figure in the politically tumultuous South American nation. Hours later, Castillo swore in the environmental and human rights activist as his new PM, a move seen as a sop to the moderate wing of the informal leftist coalition that supports him.  
ADVOCACY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
67K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy