Todd Akin, the former Republican Congressman from Missouri who torpedoed his political career with comments about "legitimate rape" in 2012, died at his home this weekend. Akin had spent much of the past decade attempting a comeback from the disastrous August 19, 2012, interview with Fox 2, during which Akin — who had been leading in the polls against incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill — revealed he didn't know much about women, pregnancy or rape.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO