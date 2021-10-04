Make It Through Daylight Saving Time Unscathed With These 5 Mood-Boosting Tips
When you turn the clock back an hour each fall, it might feel a little bit easier to wake up in the morning because you've gained an extra hour of sleep. Even if you're not usually a morning person, take this opportunity to enjoy a little extra free time before your day starts. Set aside half an hour to enjoy a cup of coffee (or tea) and read a magazine in your pajamas, or make yourself an extra-fancy breakfast just because.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0