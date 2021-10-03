CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yuli Gurriel delivers walk-off hit as Astros top A's

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OqiX_0cGIWgeH00

Yuli Gurriel delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros claimed a 7-6 victory in the rubber match of their three-game series with the visiting Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Gurriel, who entered as a defensive replacement in the top of the ninth, roped a single to left field off Lou Trivino (7-8) that drove home Jason Castro with the winning run. Castro singled to left to open the ninth and advanced to third base when Yordan Alvarez added a one-out double for Houston (95-67).

Oakland’s Seth Brown keyed a three-run rally in the ninth when he drilled his second home run of the game and 20th of the season off Astros right-hander Zack Greinke, making his first relief appearance since Aug. 20, 2007. Greinke had worked two perfect frames in relief of Jose Urquidy before allowing a leadoff single to Chad Pinder and Brown’s homer.

Khris Davis followed two outs later with a pinch homer off left-hander Blake Taylor (4-4) that knotted the score.

Kyle Tucker smacked a two-run, go-ahead homer with two outs in the sixth inning that gave the Astros a 4-3 lead. Tucker knocked his 30th home run off Athletics left-hander Cole Irvin and joined Alvarez (33) and Jose Altuve (31) with 30 homers for the Astros this season.

Altuve nearly set a new single-season standard in the seventh inning but just missed a three-run blast off Athletics reliever Sergio Romo. Altuve settled for a double that scored Jake Meyers.

Chas McCormick clubbed his 14th home run and Meyers his sixth, both off Irvin, in the second and third innings, respectively. Irvin allowed four runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Carlos Correa belted his 26th home run in the eighth.

Brown and Tony Kemp recorded solo homers off Urquidy in the second and third innings, respectively. Kemp added a sacrifice fly in the fifth to his eighth home run that scored Luis Barrera and lifted Oakland (86-76) to a 3-2 lead. Kemp finished 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Urquidy allowed three runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

Gurriel finished the season batting .319 to claim the American League batting crown. Gurriel, at 37 years old, became the second-oldest player in history to win his first batting title. Barry Bonds was 38 when he hit .370 for the San Francisco Giants in 2002.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Crawfish Boxes

Batting title or not, 2021 has been quite the turnaround for Yuli Gurriel

It’s not commonplace for players to hit above .290 for three consecutive seasons. Not in this current era where the quality of pitching has never been better. From 2017 to 2019, Yuli Gurriel was one of a handful of hitters who produced a batting average of at least .290 each year. Entering his age-36 season in 2020, the expectation was he’d continue to hit. And then he didn’t.
MLB
chatsports.com

The Astros should repeat what they did with Yuli Gurriel at this point a year ago

Let’s go back in time to 2020. On September 29, just hours before the beginning of the postseason, the Astros extended Yuli Gurriel’s contract for one more year plus a club option for 2022. At the moment, that was kind of a surprising move because many people were wondering whether Gurriel’s prime had passed as he was having an abysmal season and he was already 36 years old.
MLB
sandiegouniontribune.com

AL batting champion Gurriel lifts Astros over A’s 7-6

HOUSTON — AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel hit a winning RBI single in the ninth inning, and the AL West champion Houston Astros headed to the postseason with a 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Gurriel hit .319 and became Houston’s second player to win a batting title...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Khris Davis
Person
Homer
chatsports.com

Yuli Gurriel wins the BATTING CROWN!!!

With a .319 batting average and after connecting a walk-off single minutes ago, Yuli Gurriel just won the hitting crown in the Astros’ victory 7-6 against the Athletics to bring the regular season to an end. After a rough 2020 in which Gurriel didn’t look like himself offensively, the star first baseman became only the second Astro in history to capture a batting title, along with José Altuve, who’s done it three times.
MLB
FanSided

Astros: Yuli Gurriel becomes second Cuban-born player to win batting title

While out of the starting nine on Sunday, Yuli Gurriel still walked away with the American League Batting Title and a walk-off hit. Houston Astros‘ Manager Dusty Baker made the decision to sit first baseman Yuli Gurriel for the final game of the season with a batting title up for grabs. The right-hander opened Sunday with a .318 batting average, which led all of the American League.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#Oakland Athletics#Urquidy
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs narrow search for new general manager

Cubs president Jed Hoyer is narrowing his search for a new general manager, focusing on candidates with a strong history in player development. A decision could come after the divisional round of the playoffs. Per The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney, among the final candidates are Carlos Rodriguez of...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Joe Maddon Downplays Shohei Ohtani's Comments About Frustrations with Angels

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani turned heads when he said winning will be a big deciding factor in where he plays if and when he becomes a free agent after the 2023 campaign, but manager Joe Maddon suggested that doesn't mean he necessarily wants to leave. The Associated Press...
MLB
Reuters

LaMonte Wade Jr.'s walk-off hit lets Giants maintain 2-game edge

EditorsNote: new headline; adds “three-game” early in second graf; adds new fifth graf. Old pals Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford got the better of Madison Bumgarner in his San Francisco reunion Thursday night, but it was a walk-off single by LaMonte Wade Jr. that lifted the Giants to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLB
Birmingham Star

Starling Marte's walk-off double lifts A's over Astros

Starling Marte scorched a walk-off double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday afternoon, giving the host Oakland Athletics a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros, their second straight victory over the American League West leaders. The A's (84-71) overcame yet another home run by the...
MLB
chatsports.com

Game #155: A’s outduel Astros with walk-off in 9th inning

That’s the Oakland A’s team we’d been hoping to see all summer. The A’s outdueled the Houston Astros in a close game Saturday afternoon, winning 2-1 on a walk-off double in the 9th inning. After a disappointing season, Oakland is trying to stave off postseason elimination as long as possible,...
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

197K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy