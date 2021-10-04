CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Alexander’s Shoulder Injury Leaves Huge Void in Secondary

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hits just keep on coming for the Green Bay Packers, who beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday but lost their best defensive player to a potentially significant injury. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander blew up a fourth-and-4 pass late in the third quarter by delivering a wicked shoulder blow to Steelers running back Najee Harris. Harris broke the tackle, only to be swarmed by Oren Burks and Chandon Sullivan well short of the first-down marker while Alexander dropped to a knee.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick Visiting The Packers

Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton is still trying to carve out a role for himself in the NFL. The defensive end reportedly visited another team today. Charlton checked out the Green Bay Packers, according to the league transaction wire. The Packers are dealing with some injuries up front on defense, so they hosted Charlton and former New York Giants defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Secondary#The Green Bay Packers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nfl Network#Ac#The Charlotte Observer#Unc Chapel Hill
Elkhart Truth

Concerned Packers send Jaire Alexander to get additional opinions in wake of shoulder injury

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are hoping for the best and bracing for the worst with All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury. Alexander left Sunday’s 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter after going low to take down Steelers running back Najee Harris on a crucial fourth-down stop. Alexander injured his right shoulder in the collision and was taken to the locker room for X-rays and tests, and further testing Monday left head coach Matt LaFleur discussing next steps with team orthopedist Dr. Pat McKenzie and head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel.
NFL
chatsports.com

Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander could miss significant time with shoulder injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers don't just have injury issues, they have injury issues to several of their most important players with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander the latest who is in danger of missing significant time. The 2018 first-round pick left Sunday's 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers...
NFL
packersnews.com

What we know and don't know about Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander's injury

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted Sunday that it's believed Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander suffered an AC joint injury, with more evaluation still to come. The Packers did not provide information on Alexander's condition after the team's 27-17 win over the Steelers on Sunday. Alexander was hurt...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Derrick

Packers still seeking opinions regarding Alexander's injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers continue to consult with specialists on 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder in hopes of avoiding season-ending surgery. “We’re going to try to avoid that at all costs,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Wednesday’s practice.
NFL
doorcountydailynews.com

Packers dealing with mounting injuries, Alexander's status update coming

The three-game winning streak for the Green Bay Packers is being tempered by a rash of injuries to key players. Namely, Jaire Alexander, the Packers’ all-pro cornerback, is the latest starter to get injured. Alexander left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury that Coach Matt LaFleur says the team will have more information on Wednesday. Injured late in the third quarter attempting to tackle Pittsburg Steeler running back Najee Harris, Alexander took a blow to his right shoulder went to the locker room, and never returned. The Packers are already missing linebacker Za’Darius Smith who had back surgery last week and cornerback Kevin King who is in concussion protocol from the starting defensive lineup. The official NFL injury report from the Packers for Sunday’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals will come out later Wednesday.
NFL
Yardbarker

LaFleur Provides Update on Alexander’s Injury

All-Pro Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander’s status is in doubt with a shoulder injury, coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “We’re still getting all the opinions,” LaFleur said, adding that he’d have more information on Wednesday. LaFleur said “everything is getting looked at right now.”. Late in the third...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy