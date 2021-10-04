Alexander’s Shoulder Injury Leaves Huge Void in Secondary
The hits just keep on coming for the Green Bay Packers, who beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday but lost their best defensive player to a potentially significant injury. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander blew up a fourth-and-4 pass late in the third quarter by delivering a wicked shoulder blow to Steelers running back Najee Harris. Harris broke the tackle, only to be swarmed by Oren Burks and Chandon Sullivan well short of the first-down marker while Alexander dropped to a knee.www.yardbarker.com
