Coming Soon: Storytime with Seth Rogen

Jonathan Levine, who directed Rogen in 50/50, Long Shot and The Night Before, says: "To me it really resonates because of the comedic conceit that when you're on drugs even the simplest task is extraordinarily challenging. But I think what I've learned is that you really make shooting the scene as experiential as possible: To do it without cuts but it puts you in the headspace of the tripping person. Obviously Seth Rogen's not doing the same thing in The Night Before as Nicole Kidman in this show, but there are a lot of similar rules. A reason why Seth is so incredible at what he does is that he's funny and grounded. Now this is a bit of a digression, but we had done 50/50 together and I was having a blast on The Night Before because it was so much fun all the time, but he was really serious about it. He was like, 'This is hard, man.' The physicality of shooting those tripping scenes is underappreciated, and I'm so grateful to him for doing it." ALSO: Nine Perfect Strangers was ultimately a vacuous meditation on wellness.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO