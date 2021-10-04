CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Coming Soon: Storytime with Seth Rogen

art19.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article© Lindsay Katai and Kelly Nugent. All Rights Reserved. Website. Grownup comedians Kelly Nugent and Lindsay Katai discuss the trashy teen horror of their awkward neon youth - from the rise of MTV to the fall of ... well, MTV. So tighten those side ponytails, push your pogs to one side, fire up your 56k dial-up modem, and subscribe. New episodes every Wednesday on the Forever Dog Podcast Network. All creepy opinions expressed are those of the hosts.

art19.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Seth Rogen Comedy Has Returned To Netflix

The concept of ‘twin films’ is something that happens more often than you think, regardless of how specific the premises of the competing projects may be. We saw a pair of cataclysmic natural disasters in Volcano and Dante’s Peak, two Die Hard ripoffs set in the White House with Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down, while Andy Serkis’ Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle was delayed by two years to give it some distance from Jon Favreau’s Jungle Book.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Nine Perfect Strangers director used his experience directing Seth Rogen to inform the show's drug trip scenes

Jonathan Levine, who directed Rogen in 50/50, Long Shot and The Night Before, says: "To me it really resonates because of the comedic conceit that when you're on drugs even the simplest task is extraordinarily challenging. But I think what I've learned is that you really make shooting the scene as experiential as possible: To do it without cuts but it puts you in the headspace of the tripping person. Obviously Seth Rogen's not doing the same thing in The Night Before as Nicole Kidman in this show, but there are a lot of similar rules. A reason why Seth is so incredible at what he does is that he's funny and grounded. Now this is a bit of a digression, but we had done 50/50 together and I was having a blast on The Night Before because it was so much fun all the time, but he was really serious about it. He was like, 'This is hard, man.' The physicality of shooting those tripping scenes is underappreciated, and I'm so grateful to him for doing it." ALSO: Nine Perfect Strangers was ultimately a vacuous meditation on wellness.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Kerrang

Jack Black, Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen and more to star in 2022 Super Mario Bros. movie

An incredible cast has been announced for 2022’s animated Super Mario Bros. movie – including Jack Black, Chris Pratt and Seth Rogen. Tenacious D​’s frontman will star as spiky-shelled villain Bowser (which already sounds incredible!), while Chris Pratt and Charlie Day will play siblings Mario and Luigi respectively, Anya Taylor-Joy will voice Peach, Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad, and Seth Rogen will star as Donkey Kong.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Seth Rogen's Mom Hilariously Reacts to Donkey Kong Casting in Mario Movie

Nintendo fans were shocked earlier this week when the iconic Japanese video game company revealed the cast of the forthcoming animated film based on the world of Super Mario. Rather than featuring many of the longtime voice actors who have played Mario characters in various video games over the years, Nintendo chose to cast notable names such as Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Anya Taylor-Joy to take part in the film. And while these casting decisions were a surprise to fans, it seems like those close to the actors were also taken aback by the move.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Hilarious Video Imagines Donkey Kong With Seth Rogen’s Laugh

While Seth Rogen is usually known for rom-coms or stoner-buddy comedies, he has been known to dabble in children’s movies. If you can remember, he was the voice of Pumba in Disney’s live-action The Lion King. Now it looks like he’s playing another animal in an altogether different universe: Donkey Kong.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
David Crosby
Person
Paul Scheer
art19.com

Soylent White is Pillows

© Forever Dog Podcast Network. All Rights Reserved. Website. Podcasting icons Julie Klausner (Difficult People) and Tom Scharpling (The Best Show) team up for a fun show where they have fun and you have fun and everybody has fun. Each week, Tom and Julie careen through the best and worst of pop culture, giving the business to blockhead celebrities, rescuing shoddy podcasts, exploring obscure American subcultures, watching clips from the classics (The Munsters, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, etc), and hanging out with amazing guests, all in the name of keeping each other sane and making each other laugh. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
PETS
art19.com

The Brother From Another Planet

© All Rights Reserved. Forever Dog Podcast Network. Website. Black Men Can't Jump [In Hollywood] is a comedic podcast that reviews films with leading actors of color and analyzes them in the context of race and Hollywood's diversity issues. Hosted by Jonathan Braylock, Jerah Milligan, and James III. BMCJ is an iTunes Editor's Choice podcast and has reached #2 on the iTunes Film/TV charts. BMCJ has also been covered by multiple websites including Huffington Post, Splitsider, Salon, The Daily Dot, and more. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storytime#Amazon Music#Mtv#Https Art19 Com Privacy#California Privacy Notice
art19.com

R.L. Stine's The Sleepwalker (w/ Danielle Radford)

© Lindsay Katai and Kelly Nugent. All Rights Reserved. Website. Grownup comedians Kelly Nugent and Lindsay Katai discuss the trashy teen horror of their awkward neon youth - from the rise of MTV to the fall of ... well, MTV. So tighten those side ponytails, push your pogs to one side, fire up your 56k dial-up modem, and subscribe. New episodes every Wednesday on the Forever Dog Podcast Network. All creepy opinions expressed are those of the hosts.
PETS
EW.com

Seth Rogen is launching a podcast that isn't at all about Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen can't do anything casually. The actor may have gotten his start in Hollywood by bringing his very particular brand of stoner comedy to the big screen, but in real life, he's become a prolific creator. Things that would be hobbies for most (throwing pottery, smoking weed, writing in a diary) are successful businesses for Rogen (Houseplant, his memoir Yearbook). His latest creative endeavor is a podcast, but, true to form, it's a highly stylized, highly realized podcast that's more audio documentary than celebrity interview show.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Seth Rogen’s mum has best reaction to him playing Donkey Kong in new Super Mario Bros movie

Following the news from the latest Nintendo Direct, fans were excited to finally get an update on the new Super Mario Bros. movie, and learn that the upcoming animated movie had chosen to replace the videogame’s long time voice actors in favour of Hollywood A-listers. After learning of her son’s casting as Donkey Kong, Seth Rogen’s mum, Sandy Rogen, took to social media and tweeted a hilarious reaction to the news.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Pets
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand Bring Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to the Oscars Race

The early days of awards season bring buzz and promise, but they also mean it’s time for studios to develop strategy and brainstorm opportunities to strike. With the Toronto International Film Festival handing out its prestigious People’s Choice prize to Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the Focus Features drama has the authority to declare itself the best picture front-runner for this awards season — but holding on to the throne won’t be easy. Speaking of thrones, Joel Coen’s adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his first solo directorial helm without his brother Ethan in years, played like gangbusters at the Sept. 24 opening night...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy