Surveillance Video Captures Moment Vandal Threw Paint on George Floyd Statue in NYC
A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized over the weekend, police said. A video released by the NYPD on Monday showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue around 10 a.m. Sunday then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.www.nbcnewyork.com
