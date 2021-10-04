CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surveillance Video Captures Moment Vandal Threw Paint on George Floyd Statue in NYC

By NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized over the weekend, police said. A video released by the NYPD on Monday showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue around 10 a.m. Sunday then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.

Comments / 42

Viva910
4d ago

George Floyd did not represent freedom. The person they should have there is Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. If your going to honor someone with a statue, it should be a person that fought for equality and freedom, not a career criminal.

20
SheDevilAdvocate
4d ago

Granted this person was unjustifiably killed, but there should be no statues or likenesses on display. He was a criminal and ex-con. All this does is further the divide in this country.

3
Sandra P
4d ago

Give the guy a medal. We should not have statues of career criminals.

24
 

