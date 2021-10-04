CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Taliban-style security welcomed by some, feared by others

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVe6J_0cGIV0tL00

It wasn’t 7 a.m. yet and already the line outside the police station’s gates was long, with men bringing their complaints and demands for justice to Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.

Something new they immediately found: The Taliban fighters who are now the policemen don’t demand bribes like police officers did under the U.S-backed government of the past 20 years.

“Before, everyone was stealing our money,” said Hajj Ahmad Khan, who was among those in line at the Kabul District 8 police station on a recent day. “Everywhere in our villages and in government offices, everyone had their hands out,” he said.

Many Afghans fear the harsh ways of the Taliban, their hard-line ideology or their severe restrictions of women's freedoms. But the movement does bring a reputation for not being corrupt, a stark contrast to the government it ousted, which was notoriously rife with bribery, embezzlement and graft.

Even residents who shudder at the potential return of punishments - such as chopping off the hands of thieves - say some security has returned to Kabul since the Taliban swept in on Aug. 15. Under the previous government, gangs of thieves had driven most people off the streets by dark. Several roads between cities are again open and have even been given the green light for travel by some international aid organizations.

Still, there are dangers. On Sunday, a bomb outside Kabul’s Eid Gah mosque killed several civilians and targeted Taliban members attending a memorial service. No one took responsibility for the bombing but the rival Islamic State group has ramped up attacks against the Taliban in an IS stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.

During their last time in power in the late 1990s, the Taliban offered a trade-off: They brought a stability Afghans desperately sought and eliminated corruption, but they also imposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law. That included punishments like the hand amputations, executions of murderers with a single bullet to the head, most often by a relative of the murder victim and all carried out in public. Religious police beat men for trimming their beards or for not attending prayers.

In the past week, the Taliban arrested 85 alleged criminals, some accused of petty crimes, and others of murder, kidnapping and robbery, said Noor Ahmad Rabbani of the Taliban’s anti-crime department.

The Taliban say they will bring back their previous punishments. The only question is whether they will carry them out publicly, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, former justice minister and current official in charge of prisons, told The Associated Press.

Some punishments have already reappeared. The bodies of four men were hung from cranes in the center of the city of Herat, after being killed by Taliban while allegedly attempting a kidnapping. On at least two occasions in Kabul, petty thieves were paraded around the streets to shame them, handcuffed, with their faces painted or with stale bread stuffed in their mouths.

Gun-toting Taliban have taken up positions at checkpoints across Kabul and gradually some have been made to wear uniforms -- the beginnings of a new national security force, officials say. For many Kabul residents -- particularly the young who grew up on horror stories about the previous period of Taliban rule -- the sight of the fighters is frightening as they roam the streets freely, with their signature long hair, traditional dress and Kalashnikov rifles hanging by their sides.

But so far, they appear to have brought relief from corruption. Before the Taliban takeover in August, people had to pay bribes simply to settle a utility bill. Rampant fraud in the military was one reason it collapsed so quickly in the face of the advancing Taliban. Despite the overt graft, the U.S. and Europe poured billions of dollars into the government with little oversight.

As in the past, the Taliban have turned to tribal elders to settle disputes. Last week, a group of elders gathered in a Kabul mosque to adjudicate a stabbing attack that caused minor injuries. The elders ordered the culprit's father to pay the victim the equivalent of nearly $400, enough to cover the medical expenses.

Muhammed Yousef Jawid accepted his punishment.

“It’s fast, and much less expensive than it was under the previous system,” he said.

At the District 8 police station, the new commander, an affable Taliban named Zabihullah, said the Taliban had fought for 20 years to bring Islamic laws to Afghanistan. "Now people are safe under our government,” he said.

Zabihullah, who like many Afghans goes by one name, is from central Ghazni province, where the insurgents waged some of their most bitter battles during the last two decades.

At 32, he said he hasn’t trained to be a police commander, with most of his education at a madrassa, or religious school. But Zabihullah said his years at war and adherence to the Taliban interpretation of Islamic law had prepared him.

Outside the police station gates, the line was getting longer.

Sixty-year-old Khan had come from eastern Khost province to seek Taliban help in collecting an outstanding loan. He said he supported Taliban punishments like amputations, though not for petty thieves.

He said they have brought some security “because they treat the criminal under Islamic law.”

A school principal, who didn’t want to give his name fearing repercussions, had come to the police station to complain about parents who are months behind on school fees.

He said he wanted to give Taliban rule a chance. Under the previous government, he was charged bribes each time he went to the police to complain about delinquent payments.

“America invested lots of money in Afghanistan, but it was a mafia that was running the country,” he said.

Another complainant, who gave his name only as Dr. Sharif, had returned recently from Saudi Arabia where he had worked for several years. He had no objection to Taliban-style punishments but argued strenuously against putting Taliban leaders and religious clerics in charge of government departments.

“We need professional people ... we need economic specialists, not a maulvi who has no idea about business,” he said, using a word for a Muslim cleric.

Still, he welcomed having his complaint heard without any demand for a bribe from the Taliban police. Before, police demanded a bribe just to get into the station.

“The mistake of the past governments,” he said, “was that they put all the money into their pockets.”

_______

Associated Press Writer Samya Kullab in Kabul contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'No more hope': Afghan Hazaras live in fear under Taliban rule

A black and white Taliban flag flies over the blown-up statue of a revered Hazara chief at the entrance to Bamiyan in central Afghanistan. It was blown up three days after the former insurgents seized control of Afghanistan, leaving a scattering of white rubble.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Fears grow for photojournalist arrested by Taliban as executions resume

Fears are growing for a photojournalist who has been detained by the Taliban for more than three weeks after being arrested while covering the women’s protests in Herat. Morteza Samadi, 21, a freelance photographer, was one of several journalists who were arrested at street protests at the beginning of September. All were quickly released except Morteza, whose whereabouts is not known. Some of those detained in Kabul have alleged they were badly beaten and tortured.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Taliban#Embezzlement#Afghans
WSPA 7News

Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion went off Friday among Shiite Muslim worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing or wounding at least 100 people, a Taliban police official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which took place in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but militants from the […]
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcomes US for allowing humanitarian assistance

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 26 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday welcomed the US recent measure of allowing the flow of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) welcomes the recent decision by US Treasury Department allowing US government agencies along with international and non-governmental organizations and banks to facilitate the flow of food and medicine to the IEA," said the ministry's spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi in a statement, reported Xinhua.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Middlesbrough couple stuck in Kabul fear giving in to Taliban

A former Afghan refugee who lives in Middlesbrough has told how he is trapped in Kabul after his flight home from visiting relatives was cancelled amid the Taliban takeover. Ahmed, now a British citizen, is in hiding and said pleas to the Foreign Office for help had been "ignored". He...
WORLD
atlanticcitynews.net

Taliban reiterate commitment to ensuring security of foreign diplomats

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 1 (ANI): Taliban on Friday reiterated its commitment to ensuring the security of foreign diplomats in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi said that ensuring the safety of foreign diplomats and envoys is the responsibility of the Taliban and added that they can come to eth ministry anytime they want to, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
IBTimes

'No Future': Trans Woman Fears Death Under Taliban

As an Afghan transgender woman, Radwin has suffered brutal sexual violence on the streets and even rejection by her family. But with the Taliban back in power, she fears she will be killed because of her identity -- and she is desperate to flee the country. Trans people like Radwin...
SOCIETY
One Green Planet

Religious Minorities in Afghanistan Fear for Their Lives Under the Taliban

Religious minorities in Afghanistan are now under serious threat as many fear for their lives under Taliban rule. Before the US pulled its troops out, Afghanistan was already ranked as second on the annual report of countries where Christians face persecution. Now, under Taliban rule, Christians and other religious minorities are under serious threat.
RELIGION
KEYT

Russia to host Taliban, other Afghan parties for talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is set to host the Taliban and other Afghan factions for talks later this month, in a move that reflects Moscow’s efforts to expand its clout. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan, said there will be a meeting of the so-called “Moscow format” talks involving the Taliban and various other Afghan parties in Moscow on Oct. 20. He didn’t say who would represent the Taliban in the talks. Speaking Thursday in remarks carried by Russian news agencies, Kabulov also said that diplomats from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan will also hold talks on Afghanistan this month.
POLITICS
The Independent

Is Afghanistan’s economy unravelling under the Taliban?

Amman Nasir, 18, used to make steel safes in a workshop on a contract with the US army. Now the American forces are gone, the workshop is locked and Nasir, along with all 15 other employees, is jobless. His neighbour Sharifa Ali, in her forties, had to close her tailoring...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Blast at Afghan mosque kills many, witnesses and Taliban say

A powerful explosion in a mosque frequented by a religious minority group in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses and the Taliban s spokesman said. The blast occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque when members of the Shiite religious minority typically come in large numbers for worship. Witness Ali Reza said he was praying at the time of the explosion and reported seeing many casualties. Videos and photos on social media and elsewhere appear to show people searching the destroyed mosque and moving...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan

A suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz has killed at least 55 people in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country in August. In October 2017, an IS suicide attacker struck a Shiite mosque in the west of Kabul, killing 56 people and wounding 55.
MIDDLE EAST
WGN News

IS bomber kills 46 inside Afghan mosque, challenges Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Islamic State suicide bomber struck at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 46 people and wounding dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance. In its claim of responsibility, the region’s IS affiliate […]
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold

Afghan student Fauzia used to make ends meet voicing ads on a radio station in the Taliban heartland of Kandahar, but that came to an abrupt end when the Islamists swept to power in August. Fauzia's former boss said the radio station felt forced to stop airing ads with women's voices.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

James Ujaama, Who Was Convicted of Aiding Taliban, Says He Regrets Guilty Plea

DENVER (CBS4) – In 2002 James Ujaama was taken into custody in the Denver area in an investigation that was part of the War on Terror. Ujaama was convicted of aiding the Taliban. James Ujaama (credit: CBS) Now, with the Taliban back in power in Afghanistan, CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviewed Ujaama in Saudi Arabia over the internet as he looked back on his headline-making case. “I regret that I even pled guilty,” Ujaama said, adding “I was charged with helping a man cross into Afghanistan and to essentially become a suicide bomber.” But he says that man was not a bomber. “Did you supply cash,...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Taliban say they won't work with US to contain Islamic State

The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the U.S. to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan staking out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August.Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to meet Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar. Officials from both sides have said issues include reining in extremist groups and the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country. The Taliban have signaled flexibility on evacuations.Taliban political spokesman Suhail...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy