CineEurope 2021 International Distributor of the Year: Niels Swinkels, EVP and Managing Director, Universal Pictures International

By Daniel Loria
boxofficepro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiels Swinkels, the recently promoted executive vice president and managing director of Universal Pictures International, is this year’s recipient of CineEurope’s International Distributor of the Year award. Prior to taking on his current role in January 2021, Swinkels served as executive vice president of international distribution—a role that required him...

www.boxofficepro.com

