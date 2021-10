J.D. Martinez returned to the lineup Friday for the Red Sox, BaseballPress.com reports. Martinez turned his ankle in the regular-season finale while stepping on second base on his way to the outfield between innings. Apparently, this is a superstition of his. Martinez was forced to miss the Wild Card win over the Yankees and the Game 1 loss in the divisional series to the Rays. However, the Sox might still doubt his ability to finish the game, as he is batting sixth in the lineup, not his usual clean-up position.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO