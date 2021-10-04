Battery Test: iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Video)

There’s no official news today… but chill, events are coming. Trust me. For now, let’s talk Samsung for the first time, and we’ll be focusing on a phone we’ve been waiting on for a long time and, it’s not getting any better. A few days ago we had a new report claiming that Samsung fixed the production issues they were having with the Galaxy S21 FE due to the global chip shortage and that they had started mass production but.. That might not be the case. According to a new tweet from Tron where he’s citing a Korean news outlet, the S21 FE October Unpacked has been cancelled, and Samsung is considering not releasing the device at all. They claim that it is due to the chip shortage but also because the Z Flip 3 is selling so well beyond their expectations. Ice Universe also chimed in by saying that, if the Galaxy S22 Series releases in December, it is reasonable to cancel the S21 FE. And every year we hear that the S is launching a little earlier than before so, let’s see if this year it actually happens. We were expecting the S21 FE to bring nearly identical specifications to the S21 but in different color variants, and people were excited for it due to the S20 FE’s success but, we’ll see what ends up happening in Techtober.

