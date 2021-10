When Kenny Hebert decided to come to Arizona, defensive coordinator Don Brown was a major reason why. “The biggest thing was Don Brown,” Hebert said. “His resume speaks for itself and they knew I only had six months left of football, so that was an important part of the decision. It was an interesting conversation that was really about his scheme and where I would fit in with it and then what they were building here was exciting.”

