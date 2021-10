A Saudi takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle edged closer on Wednesday with the Gulf state set to lift its ban on Qatar-based beIN Sports. The broadcaster, which holds the rights to the Premier League in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), was banned by Saudi Arabia in 2017 at the start of a diplomatic and transport blockade of Qatar which ended in January. "Saudi Arabia's 4.5-year illegal ban on beIN is going to be reversed," a source close to the matter told AFP. The source added that Riyadh was seeking to settle Qatar's $1 billion arbitration claim over pirate broadcasts to Saudi audiences by the BeoutQ network.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO