The recently released sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said our Earth is now warmer than it’s been in 125,000 years. What about Utah? The 2021 summer here was the hottest ever recorded. Our 20-year drought has left the Great Salt Lake water level at its lowest mark since measurements began in 1875. And the foul air that has wafted over from record wildfires in California has us breathing the worst air in the world.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO