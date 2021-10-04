CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp Delivers Incredible Analysis of Man City Game, Shows Why He's One Of The Best In The Business

By James Aldred
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 5 days ago
Jurgen Klopp offered some incredible insight into his tactics following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester City yesterday. The Reds made a slow start to the match and were fortunate to be level at half-time. However, there was a huge improvement after the interval, with Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah edging them ahead with 15 minutes to play. Klopp attributed this transformation to the intensity of his team's press and their passing game.

