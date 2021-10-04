Jurgen Klopp Delivers Incredible Analysis of Man City Game, Shows Why He's One Of The Best In The Business

Jurgen Klopp has called Manchester City the 'best team in Europe' ahead of Liverpool's meeting with the Premier League champions on Sunday. The game sees first take on second with the Reds currently sitting at the top of the pile after six games, one point ahead of this weekend's opponents. City come into the game off the back of a statement victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, though they were beaten 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO