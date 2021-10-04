CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ethiopia's PM sworn in for a second term as war spreads

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UN chief demands evidence for officials' expulsion from Ethiopia

In a rare move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lashed out Wednesday at Ethiopia's explanation for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials, which the UN says violates its charter, demanding written proof from Addis Ababa of their alleged misconduct. The expulsions sent shockwaves through the UN, where such moves are rare.
WORLD
audacy.com

Ethiopian PM begins 2nd term saying war exacts 'heavy price'

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in Monday for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war against Tigray forces he described as “hateful" toward the nation, while a handful of visiting African leaders urged him to hold things together.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Ethiopia’s widening war could be catastrophic for millions. The U.S. needs to step up pressure.

The rainy season is coming to an end in Ethiopia’s conflict zones, which means that the fighting season could be about to begin. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, freshly sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday, has been massing government forces near Tigray, a rebellious province in the country’s north. Barring de-escalation, the consequences — especially for the 6 million people of Tigray, at growing risk of famine — could be catastrophic.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
The Independent

Ethiopia airs claims about UN officials; UN seeks documents

Days after kicking out seven U.N. officials, Ethiopia accused them without providing evidence Wednesday of inflating the magnitude of humanitarian crisis and taking sides in the war in its Tigray region, while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pressed the country’s ambassador for documentation of the allegations.Speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting, Ethiopian Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie laid out newly detailed claims about the seven officials who were ordered to leave the country last week. Among the allegations, the envoy claimed they inflated the number of needy people by over 1 million, cheered the Tigrayan forces who are fighting the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Moroccan king appoints new government, including 7 women

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI appointed a new government Thursday made up of a coalition of liberal and conservative parties and led by a billionaire businessman.The cabinet of Prime Minister Aziz Akhanouch of the Rally of National Independents party is made up of 24 ministers, including seven women.Seven ministers have retained their positions, including the important foreign and interior ministers. Nadia Fettah Alaoui, who was tourism minister in the previous government, will be Morocco’s first female finance minister. Akhanouch, one of Morocco’s richest men, was appointed as prime minister last month after his party placed first in legislative elections, netting 102 out of the 395 seats in the lower house of parliament. He replaced Saad Eddine El Othmani, whose Islamist Justice and Development Party suffered a stinging defeat in the Sept. 8 election.The PJD, which had run the government since 2011, secured only 13 parliament seats. The PJD’s leadership resigned en masse after the elections and said the party would join the opposition ranks.The new coalition includes the RNI, the Authenticity and Modernity party and the conservative Istiqlal.Ultimate power in Morocco resides with the king.
WORLD
Times Daily

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
POLITICS
Times Daily

Mexico, US draw up outlines of new security framework

MEXICO CITY (AP) — High-level delegations from Mexico and the United States on Friday laid out the outlines of a new security framework between the nations that at least conceptually marked a departure from the mindset that steered their cooperation over the past decade. Support local journalism reporting on your...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Addis Ababa#War#Ap#Ethiopian
AFP

Ethiopia forces bombard rebels in 'massive move' in Amhara

Ethiopian troops and their allies are waging air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP. The bombardments hit several areas of Amhara on Thursday and Friday, the humanitarian sources said, amid growing speculation of a major push by government forces against the rebels. Getachew said there had been "mostly air, drone and artillery bombardment" of TPLF rebels, and reported a major troop build-up, saying "tens of thousands are amassed" in northern parts of Amhara including the North Gondar and North Wollo zones. 
MILITARY
telecoms.com

Ethiopia to award second telecoms licence in January

The Ethiopian government is calling for bids for its second full-service telecoms operating licence with a view to completing the process early next year. Regulatory body the Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) published its Request For Proposals (RFP), slightly later than planned, on Wednesday. Would-be market entrants have until 20 December to submit their bids, with the licence due to be handed over to the winner in January.
AFRICA
AFP

Peru president names environmentalist as new PM

Peru swore in an environmental activist as prime minister Wednesday, replacing a controversial leftwing figure in the politically tumultuous South American nation. Hours later, Castillo swore in the environmental and human rights activist as his new PM, a move seen as a sop to the moderate wing of the informal leftist coalition that supports him.  
ADVOCACY
AFP

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal: officials

Bangladesh wants to send more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal after sealing an agreement for the United Nations to provide help, officials said Friday. Some 19,000 of the Muslim refugees from Myanmar have already relocated from crowded camps on the mainland to Bhashan Char island, despite doubts raised by aid groups, officials said. Bangladesh refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat told AFP that tens of thousands more would go once the monsoon storms that batter the Bay of Bengal each year end in November. "We are aiming to relocate some 81,000 (Rohingya) to Bhashan Char by the end of February to complete the 100,000 quota," he told AFP.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
IMMIGRATION
hot96.com

Mussolini’s granddaughter wins second term in Rome municipal vote

ROME (Reuters) – A granddaughter of Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini has won a second term as a city councillor in Rome with a much increased majority and said her success was down to her hard work, not to her family history. Standing for the far-right Brothers of Italy party,...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Libya ready for polls despite wrangling: elections chief

Preparations are almost finished for polls in war-torn Libya, the head of the electoral commission says, despite wrangling over voting laws and warnings the outcome could be contested. Analysts warned of a return to conflict if the outcome is contested.
WORLD
Times Daily

Nobel literary winner: UK govt lacks compassion for refugees

LONDON (AP) — Nobel literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah on Friday criticized the “lack of compassion” of governments, including Britain’s, that treat migrants as a problem or a threat. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
U.K.
Times Daily

Turkish court rules to keep leading philanthropist in jail

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A court in Istanbul on Friday again ruled to keep a leading Turkish philanthropist in jail in defiance of repeated calls by Europe’s top human rights organization and its judiciary arm for his release. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
ADVOCACY
Times Daily

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MOSCOW (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
WORLD
Times Daily

Portugal to stamp out anti-gay prejudice in blood donations

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament approved four bills Friday that enshrine in law the country’s rules and procedures on blood donations, amid reports people are being turned away due to their sexual orientation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy