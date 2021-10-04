CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by 'legitimate rape' remark, dies

By JOHN HANNA and JIM SALTER
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, a conservative Missouri Republican whose comment that women's bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of “legitimate rape” sunk his bid for the U.S. Senate and became a cautionary tale for other GOP candidates, has died. He was 74. Akin had cancer for...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A decade ago, the GOP purged Todd Akin as a radical. Today, it embraces worse.

Former congressman Todd Akin, the Missouri Republican who died late Sunday, sparked one of the biggest political firestorms in the country during the 2012 election year, when he claimed that “legitimate rape” doesn’t cause pregnancy — thus implying that women who seek abortions claiming to have been impregnated by rape are lying. That medically absurd claim sunk Akin’s U.S. Senate candidacy.
TheDailyBeast

Former GOP Congressman Who Derailed Career With ‘Legitimate Rape’ Comment Dies

Todd Akin, the ex-congressman who wrecked his career by sharing his wildly offensive and wrong opinion that women rarely get pregnant if they suffer from “legitimate rape,” has died at the age of 74. Akin represented a Republican-leaning Missouri district between 2001 and 2012 but gave up his seat to challenge then-Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. His run was derailed when asked during an interview if he supported allowing abortions for rape victims. Akin responded that “from what I understand from doctors” such pregnancies are “really rare,” before he added: “If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.” He apologized for his comment following a national outcry, but later said that he regretted saying sorry. In a statement, Akin’s son, Perry, said his dad died at his home Sunday after suffering from cancer for several years, and added: “The family is thankful for his legacy: a man with a servant’s heart who stood for truth.”
bizjournals

Todd Akin, former U.S. congressman from Missouri, dies

Todd Akin, a former U.S. representative whose remark that women's bodies can prevent conception in cases of “legitimate rape” cost him a U.S. Senate seat, died late Sunday at age 74. Akin, who died at his home in Wildwood, had battled cancer for several years, according to a statement by...
The Associated Press

Rape remark defined Akin’s campaign, McCaskill win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri congressman Todd Akin called it his “six-second mistake.” As it turns out, his remark about “legitimate rape” was more than enough to sink his U.S. Senate campaign. Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill notched a resounding victory over her Republican challenger in Tuesday’s election, achieving the...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin dead at 74

ST. LOUIS — Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of Missouri has died at age 74. According to The Associated Press, the Wildwood Republican died Sunday night after a long bout with cancer, Perry Akin, the former lawmaker’s son, said in a statement. “He was a devoted Christian, a great father...
thefocus.news

Who is Lulli Boe, wife of the late politician Todd Akin?

Find out more about Lulli Boe, wife of late politician Tom Akin following the Missouri Republican and ex-representative’s death. American politician Todd Akin has passed away at the age of 74 after battling cancer for several years. The House member from Missouri was running for Senate but reportedly lost the...
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

