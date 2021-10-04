Manhattan High football up to No. 4 in 6A in latest Kpreps.com rankings

Manhattan senior Eleazar Whitfield (29) smiles on the sideline after an Indians touchdown in the second half of Manhattan's 48-21 win over Seaman on Friday at Bishop Stadium. The Indians were moved to No. 4 in Class 6A by Kpreps when this week's rankings came out Sunday evening. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High football reached its highest ranking of the season Sunday evening when Kpreps.com released its latest poll. The Indians moved up to No. 4 in Class 6A after their 48-21 win over Seaman High on Friday.

Manhattan trails defending state champs Derby, Blue Valley Northwest and Blue Valley.

The Indians are one of three undefeated team in Class 6A along with Blue Valley Northwest and Derby.

Other changes for area teams include Frankfort falling out of 8-Man Division II top five following its loss to No. 1 Axtell.

Wamego, Rock Creek, Riley County and Wabaunsee all are listed in “others considered” in their respective classes.