CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan High football up to No. 4 in 6A in latest Kpreps.com rankings

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0OSr_0cGIQq9t00
Manhattan senior Eleazar Whitfield (29) smiles on the sideline after an Indians touchdown in the second half of Manhattan's 48-21 win over Seaman on Friday at Bishop Stadium. The Indians were moved to No. 4 in Class 6A by Kpreps when this week's rankings came out Sunday evening.  Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High football reached its highest ranking of the season Sunday evening when Kpreps.com released its latest poll. The Indians moved up to No. 4 in Class 6A after their 48-21 win over Seaman High on Friday.

Manhattan trails defending state champs Derby, Blue Valley Northwest and Blue Valley.

The Indians are one of three undefeated team in Class 6A along with Blue Valley Northwest and Derby.

Other changes for area teams include Frankfort falling out of 8-Man Division II top five following its loss to No. 1 Axtell.

Wamego, Rock Creek, Riley County and Wabaunsee all are listed in “others considered” in their respective classes.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

January 6 committee subpoenas former DOJ official who pushed election fraud lie and interviews another who pushed back

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has subpoenaed Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who was integral to helping then-President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the committee announced Wednesday. And former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen met in-person with...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#American Football#Kpreps Com#Indians#Champs Derby#Division Ii
Fox News

FDA releases new salt guidance aimed at reducing levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency aims to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
597
Followers
157
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy