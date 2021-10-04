Manhattan girls' golf places 5th in Hutch

Manhattan freshman Kaitlyn Lagabed chips toward the hold during the Washburn Rural Invitational at the Wamego Country Club on Sept. 7. Lagabed finished 20th at the Hutchinson Invitational at Carey Park Golf Course on Friday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

After a strong showing earlier in the week, the young Manhattan High girls’ golf team ran into some struggles Friday, taking fifth out of 11 competing squads at the Hutchinson Invitational, which was held at Carey Park Golf Course.

The Indians combined to score a 385, trailing No. 1 Hays (340), No. 2 Winfield (342), No. 3 Maize (371) and No. 4 Haysville-Campus (381).

Freshmen Emily Wuggazer (51-42-93) and Kaitlyn Lagabed (50-44-94) along with sophomore Rylee Wisdom (50-45-95) led the way for Manhattan, finishing 19th, 20th and 21st, respectively.

Freshman Ruby Wendt (50-53-103) tied for 32nd, sophomore Scarlett Mercado (52-52-104) placed 36th and freshman Emma Crouch placed 51st (57-59-116).

The Indians will try to bounce back when host their invitational Monday afternoon at Stagg Hill Golf Course.