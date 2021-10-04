CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan girls' golf places 5th in Hutch

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nR77N_0cGIQfh800
Manhattan freshman Kaitlyn Lagabed chips toward the hold during the Washburn Rural Invitational at the Wamego Country Club on Sept. 7. Lagabed finished 20th at the Hutchinson Invitational at Carey Park Golf Course on Friday.  Staff photo by Lucas Boland

After a strong showing earlier in the week, the young Manhattan High girls’ golf team ran into some struggles Friday, taking fifth out of 11 competing squads at the Hutchinson Invitational, which was held at Carey Park Golf Course.

The Indians combined to score a 385, trailing No. 1 Hays (340), No. 2 Winfield (342), No. 3 Maize (371) and No. 4 Haysville-Campus (381).

Freshmen Emily Wuggazer (51-42-93) and Kaitlyn Lagabed (50-44-94) along with sophomore Rylee Wisdom (50-45-95) led the way for Manhattan, finishing 19th, 20th and 21st, respectively.

Freshman Ruby Wendt (50-53-103) tied for 32nd, sophomore Scarlett Mercado (52-52-104) placed 36th and freshman Emma Crouch placed 51st (57-59-116).

The Indians will try to bounce back when host their invitational Monday afternoon at Stagg Hill Golf Course.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

January 6 committee subpoenas former DOJ official who pushed election fraud lie and interviews another who pushed back

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has subpoenaed Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who was integral to helping then-President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the committee announced Wednesday. And former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen met in-person with...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winfield, KS
Manhattan, KS
Sports
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Fox News

FDA releases new salt guidance aimed at reducing levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency aims to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
597
Followers
157
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy