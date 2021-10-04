CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: Job support extension and new travel rules take effect

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use his Conservative Party conference speech to commit £500m to renewing job support schemes introduced as part of the pandemic response. The £2bn Kickstart Scheme - subsidising eligible jobs for young people on universal credit - will be extended to March. Programmes to help long-term unemployed people on universal credit and to pay employers £3,000 per apprentice taken on will also be extended. Labour says it will not compensate for tax rises, a raised cost of living crisis and universal credit cuts.

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

What are the new rules for unvaccinated travellers?

Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed this morning, at 4am on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify existing travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last month that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a “rest of the world” list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.All other countries will remain on a “rest of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Air New Zealand to require COVID-19 vaccination for international travelers

(Reuters) – Air New Zealand, the flag carrier airline of New Zealand, said on Sunday it will require passengers on its international flights to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in what is one of the world’s strictest policies for travellers. “Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the new reality of international...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Rules in NI to change for international travel

The Northern Ireland Executive will change rules on Covid-19 testing for international travel, bringing rules in line with the rest of the UK. Ministers agreed to remove the requirement for pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries from 4 October. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has...
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid-19: PM to meet bereaved families and Wales relaxes travel rules

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. Boris Johnson will host a campaign group representing families bereaved by Covid at a private reception in Downing Street on Tuesday. The prime minister declined to meet the group, called Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, last year - citing a threat of legal action over an official pandemic inquiry. The government has since said an official probe will begin next spring. The families say they will use the meeting to share stories of how their loved ones died, and repeat their calls for a public inquiry to start now.
CANCER
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have changed significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, all about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” came into effect on 4 October.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to...
TRAVEL
CW33

Merck says new experimental pill cuts the worst effects of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Merck & Co. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use. If cleared, Merck’s drug would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New Zealand tightens travel rules as COVID spreads

New Zealand announced Sunday tighter border restrictions, as new cases of COVID-19 emerged in areas previously free of the coronavirus. "We are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand," COVID-19 response minister Christ Hipkins said.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Will PCR travel tests be scrapped this month?

The introduction of mandatory PCR Covid tests for travel has been a bone of contention for both travellers and the travel sector.The government reduced the cost of mandatory Covid testing for travel in August following widespread criticism and complaints from consumers, the travel industry and even the UK Competition and Markets Authority, that tests were exceptionally costly. Many trips, even countries on the non-red ROW list, still require multiple tests to be taken at present - even by fully vaccinated travellers.Follow travel update LIVE: Latest updates from today’s announcementOn 17 September, it was announced that PCR tests will be...
TRAVEL
BBC

Robin Swann: Covid vaccine 'lies' are 'putting lives at risk'

Northern Ireland's health minister has warned that those spreading "misinformation and lies" about Covid vaccines are putting lives at risk. Robin Swann also criticised the EU over the Northern Protocol and the potential impact on medical supplies. He was speaking at the Ulster Unionist Party conference in Belfast, its first...
WORLD
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxg.com

COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Teachers and other school staff members are supposed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the bell rings Monday morning for New York City’s sprawling school system. Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned that unvaccinated school staffers will not be allowed to work Monday. United Federation of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

More NHS maternity units criticised for poor cultures, bullying and staff shortages

Two more NHS maternity units have been criticised by the care watchdog over concerns about safety, with inspectors highlighting poor cultures and bullying as well as staff shortages leaving midwives visibly upset.The Care Quality Commission has published two reports into inspections at maternity services in Queens Hospital, in Romford, Essex and at Walsall’s Manor Hospital.Both hospitals have been told they must make improvements and the latest criticism from CQC follows its decision to inspect dozens of maternity units amid fears over the safety of maternity care throughout England.At Queen’s Hospital inspectors downgraded the unit from good to requires improvement and...
WORLD
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Vaccine Mandates Likely To Expand After Early Success

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Public and private workforce mandates with a deadline are working to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Colorado. Recently announced vaccination rates for companies and government organizations have all exceeded 95% of employees complying with the orders to get vaccinated or potentially lose their job. (credit: CBS) “This is a war that we are all waging against a relentless foe, and that’s what COVID virus is. The only way that you win a war like that is by everybody getting shoulder to shoulder and saying, ‘I’m in. I’m going to do what I can. Do my...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries...
ECONOMY
BBC

Northamptonshire: Covid rates, train drivers and Afghan refugees

Here are five things you need to know about Northamptonshire this weekend. Kettering had the highest rate in England with 861 cases per 100,000 people, according to the latest figures. Daventry and Wellingborough were also in the top 10 for case rates, with Corby and Northampton in the top 20. East Northamptonshire's case rate rose by 28% week-on-week to 537 per 100,000 and was the 29th highest. Lucy Wightman, the county's director of public health, said she feels "slightly helpless" over the rising rates, driven by infections in 10 to 19-year-olds.
WORLD
BBC

Universities see EU students halve post-Brexit as non-EU numbers rise

Universities have seen the number of European Union students halve and a rise in non-EU learners since Brexit, a vice chancellor has said. David Richardson said the University of East Anglia's EU student numbers had dropped by 50% in 2021, which was the picture "across the sector nationally". However, he...
COLLEGES
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS

