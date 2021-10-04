Covid-19: Job support extension and new travel rules take effect

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. Boris Johnson will host a campaign group representing families bereaved by Covid at a private reception in Downing Street on Tuesday. The prime minister declined to meet the group, called Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, last year - citing a threat of legal action over an official pandemic inquiry. The government has since said an official probe will begin next spring. The families say they will use the meeting to share stories of how their loved ones died, and repeat their calls for a public inquiry to start now.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO