Banks weigh on FTSE 100; Morrisons drops as CD&R wins bid

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

* FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Oct 4(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index was subdued on Monday as weakness in heavyweight banks offset gains in miners and oil stocks, while Morrisons dropped after private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won a bid for the company.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 0712 GMT, with HSBA, Prudential and Lloyds Group among the worst performers.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.2%, led by declines in consumer discretionary stocks.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket Morrisons declined 3.7% after U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won the auction for the company with a 7 billion pound ($9.5 billion) bid.

Petrofac gained 9.2% after the oil services group said it was looking at refinancing options as it faces a possible $240 million fine from a London court.

Online trading platform Plus500 rose 5.8% after raising its forecast for the second time in less than three months. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Life Time Group IPO prices at $18 a share, low end of proposed range

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share late Wednesday, the low end of its proposed range. The company sold 39 million shares to raise $702 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion. The stock will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange later Thursday under the ticker "LTH."
STOCKS
Reuters

Miners, banks lift FTSE 100 to its best session in two-weeks

Oct 7 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 recorded its best day in over two weeks on Thursday, led by gains in heavyweight mining and bank stocks, while Workspace Group surged as demand for its office spaces recovered. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 1.2%, with miners Glencore (GLEN.L), Anglo-American (AAL.L)...
STOCKS
ShareCast

CD&R wins race for UK supermarket chain Morrisons

The win was revealed by the Takeover Panel on Saturday. CD&R offered 287p a share, against a rival bid from Fortress, for 286p per share. Morrisons chair Andrew Higginson said the final offer from CD&R “represents excellent value for shareholders while at the same time protecting the fundamental character of Morrisons for all stakeholders”.
RETAIL
Reuters

Oil stocks, AstraZeneca support FTSE 100; Morrisons drops

Oct 4(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Monday on support from heavyweight oil stocks and gains in AstraZeneca, while Morrisons dropped after private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won a bid for the company. Morrisons (MRW.L) declined 3.7%, its worst single day fall since September...
STOCKS
investing.com

UK market update – CDR wins bid for Morrisons, Plus500 boosts forecast

Investing.com – At 07:37BST, FTSE 100 Futures are trading lower by 0.5% at 7000. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3550, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8564. The US Dollar Index is flat. Today’s calendar highlights include Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence, OPEC+ meeting, and US Durable Goods Orders and Factory...
RETAIL
Reuters

Monzo abandons U.S. banking licence bid

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British digital bank Monzo has withdrawn its application for a U.S. banking licence after more than two years of negotiations with regulators, in a further setback for the loss-making bank. "Following recent engagement with the OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency), we've decided...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Morrisons' board recommends CD&R 287 pence per share offer

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The board of British supermarket Morrisons on Saturday recommended a 287 pence per share offer from U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, valuing the UK’s no. 4 grocer at $10 billion. CD&R had earlier won an auction for the UK company, beating a...
RETAIL
The Independent

Morrisons takeover auction battle ends with £7bn bid from private equity giant

The battle to buy supermarket Morrisons has ended with private equity giant Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) outbidding Fortress in a dramatic auction process.The stock market’s Takeover Panel said Fortress offered 286p per Morrisons ordinary share, while CD&R offered 287p – meaning its bid amounts to an offer of almost £7 billion.The final offer for the supermarket will now be voted on by shareholders on October 19.Andrew Higginson, chairman of Morrisons, said: “Today’s final offer from CD&R represents excellent value for shareholders while at the same time protecting the fundamental character of Morrisons for all stakeholders.“CD&R have good retail...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Telegraph

Terry Leahy wins £7bn battle for Morrisons

Sir Terry Leahy is set to return to the helm of a British supermarket for the first time in a decade after the US buyout firm advised by the former Tesco chief won a £7bn shoot-out for Morrisons. Clayton, Dubilier and Rice (CD&R) emerged triumphant with a 287p-a-share offer –...
BUSINESS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE drops, GBP higher, Bitcoin surges

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 began the month and quarter on the back foot, briefly dropping below 7,000 before staging a slight rebound amid broad based stock weakness. There was some brief respite after pharma giant Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced their antiviral pill halves the risk of hospitalisation and death in Covid patients. However, the gains were short-lived and US equity markets also turned lower.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE 100 drops as supply issues continue while Wall Street improves

The FTSE 100 dropped as supply and staffing issues continue to weigh on UK firms.London markets stumbled out of the blocks on Friday morning after weakness in the Asian markets and continued to stall amid the fuel shortages.London’s top flight closed 59.35 points, or 0.84%, lower at 7,027.07 on Friday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Having spent an hour enjoying the charms of nearby petrol stations, it doesn’t surprise me at all to see that that week’s big winner on the FTSE 100 was Royal Dutch Shell and BP’s not done too shabbily either.“The question undoubtedly being asked by...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stronger pound weighs on London's FTSE 100; Boohoo slumps

Sept 30 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, coming under pressure from a stronger pound, while fashion retailer Boohoo slumped to a 14-month low after it warned higher inflation would hurt margins. The internationally focussed FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) ended down 0.1% after having gained as much as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FTSE 100 drops over 1% in dour start to new quarter

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Oct 1 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index fell on Friday on weakness in banks and commodity-linked stocks, while AO World slumped after revenue growth was hit by global supply chain disruptions.
STOCKS
