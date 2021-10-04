Banks weigh on FTSE 100; Morrisons drops as CD&R wins bid

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Oct 4(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index was subdued on Monday as weakness in heavyweight banks offset gains in miners and oil stocks, while Morrisons dropped after private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won a bid for the company.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 0712 GMT, with HSBA, Prudential and Lloyds Group among the worst performers.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.2%, led by declines in consumer discretionary stocks.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket Morrisons declined 3.7% after U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won the auction for the company with a 7 billion pound ($9.5 billion) bid.

Petrofac gained 9.2% after the oil services group said it was looking at refinancing options as it faces a possible $240 million fine from a London court.

Online trading platform Plus500 rose 5.8% after raising its forecast for the second time in less than three months. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)