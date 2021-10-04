CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrina Patridge and Estranged Husband Finalize Custody Agreement

TMZ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudrina Patridge and her estranged husband Corey Bohan will be splitting time with their 5-year-old daughter ... this according to the judge's ruling in their final custody judgment. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Audrina and Corey share joint legal custody of their daughter. As for physical custody,...

www.tmz.com

Popculture

'Teen Mom OG': Amber Portwood Finally Reunites With Estranged Daughter

After nearly two seasons of being estranged from her 12-year-old daughter, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood reunited with her tween Leah in a moment that was caught off-camera. The moment came during the Oct. 5 episode of the hit MTV series. Portwood has been struggling with understanding why Leah does not want to be in relationship with her. At times, Portwood has blamed Leah's father and stepmother, Gary Shirley and Kristina Shirley, for her and Leah's issues.
RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Granted Sole Custody of Kids as Ex-Husband Remains Missing

Amanza Smith is officially a single mom. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Selling Sunset star was granted sole legal and physical custody of daughter Noah and son Braker during a legal hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The documents state that Amanza's ex-husband, Ralph Brown, did not appear in court for the custody hearing, nor has he been involved in the case for two years. In a statement to E! News, Amanza stated, "I'm relieved that this long process is over, it's been incredibly hard on me and especially the children." "We will never be 'over' the absence of their father," she continued, "but hopefully...
RELATIONSHIPS
southernillinoisnow.com

NeNe Leakes shares the final conversation she had with her late husband Gregg

It’s been a month since Gregg Leakes lost his battle with cancer. Ahead of the somber anniversary, NeNe Leakes opened up about what his final days were like. Speaking with ﻿People﻿, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared the last conversation the two had before he passed away from colon cancer on September 1.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
940wfaw.com

Jeannie Mai’s Ex Husband Responds To Her Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai‘s ex husband Freddy Harteis has spoken out about her announcement that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. Jeannie previously said that she never wanted children — although Freddy did. When someone wrote via Instagram that Freddy was probably “prob biting bricks and screaming...
RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Ray J files for divorce from Princess Love for THIRD time

Ray J has reportedly filed for divorce from Princess Love for the third time - while battling pneumonia. The 'One Wish' singer is currently in hospital on a COVID-19 ward - though he's not believed to have coronavirus - and TMZ reports that court documents were filed to terminate his marriage to the 'Love and Hip Hop' star in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (06.10.21).
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s Teenage Daughters: Family Album, Parenting Quotes and More

Trying to coparenting their kids. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen split in 2005 and have been working to raise daughters Sami and Lola together ever since. Sami arrived in 2004 while the actress was married to the Two and a Half Men alum. Lola was born in 2005 after her parents had called it quits. Richards went on to adopt daughter Eloise in 2011, marrying Aaron Phypers seven years later.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's Cause of Death Revealed

Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been determined nearly three months after he died at the age of 23. The rising Hollywood star, who was the older brother of model Meredith Mickelson, passed away due to fentanyl and cocaine toxicity on July 4, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to E! News.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Cynthia Bailey Responds to Rumors Her Husband Influenced RHOA Exit

The reality star also revealed Bravo offered her a role as a "friend" in the upcoming season. Cynthia Bailey opened up more about her decision to leave "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which she announced earlier this week. "I'm happy but I'm also sad at the same time," she told...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth: Actress Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Brian Hallisay

Baby no. 3 for Jennifer Love Hewitt has arrived! The actress shared the big news that she gave birth to a son, Aidan James. Jennifer Love Hewitt, 42, has welcomed her third child with her husband, Brian Hallisay! The 9-1-1 actress gave birth to son Aidan James Hallisay, who is now a little brother to the couple’s two other children: daughter Autumn James, 7, and son Atticus James, 6. Jennifer shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a photo of her pregnant belly that had the words “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months,” written on it.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Mama June Photographed With Her Rumored New Boyfriend Jordan McCollum

The reality TV star and her alleged new beau, who were first reported to be dating in August, are spotted walking side by side after exiting a limousine near their VIP hotel in Las Vegas. AceShowbiz - June Shannon a.k.a. Mama June's romance with her new rumored boyfriend Jordan McCollum...
CELEBRITIES
BET

R. Kelly Assistant Says She Was Reprimanded For Letting His Live-In Girlfriend ‘Escape’ His Home

An assistant to R. Kelly testified on Friday (September 10) that she was reprimanded for letting one of his live-in girlfriends “escape” his Georgia home. According to Insider, Diana Copeland, who worked for Kelly from 2004 to 2018, told the jury in the R&B singer’s Brooklyn trial that she was present when one of his girlfriends “Anna” was angry after an apparent argument with him and left with bags. Copeland said she did “nothing” to keep her from leaving.
BROOKLYN, NY
enstarz.com

Scott Foley Makes 'Awkward' Admissions About Ex Jennifer Garner While With Wife in Rare Interview

Scott Foley reveals his current status with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner after their divorce and what kind of relationship they had during their "short-lived marriage." The actor appeared on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," wherein the host interviewed him about his experience on "Felicity." According to E!, Cohen also grilled his guest if he would know any "young starlets" that Scott had dated in the past.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Joe Gorga Has a New Look, and His Daughter, Antonia, Barely Recognized Him

Joe Gorga is keeping things fresh in the style department. In fact, his look is so fresh that his 16-year-old daughter didn't even recognize her dad. In a recent Instagram Story, Antonia Gorga covered her mouth, laughing hard. "MY DAD SHAVED HIS FACE ..." she wrote, expressing her shock in all caps. "Didn't even recognize him." Grinning, Joe moved into the shot to show off his new look — and proceeded to pose for the camera in a satisfied, smooth-face reveal.
CELEBRITIES

