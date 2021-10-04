Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed this morning, at 4am on Monday 4 October.

In an effort to simplify existing travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last month that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a “rest of the world” list.

Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

All other countries will remain on a “rest of the world” (ROW) list that incorporates destinations previously listed on the green and amber travel lists.

In another significant change, unvaccinated travellers now face tougher restrictions when it comes to international travel.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new travel rules for unjabbed travellers.

What are the new rules for unvaccinated travellers coming from a ROW list country?

Prior to 4 October, travellers returning to the UK from green list countries who had not received two vaccine doses were not required to home quarantine.

Under the new rules, this has now changed.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, or have only had one dose of the vaccine, you are required to self-isolate at home for 10 days on arrival in the UK, and must take PCR tests on days two and eight (with the option of a day five “Test to Release”).

This applies to travel from all countries on the “rest of the world” list, and all travellers who have not been fully vaccinated in the UK or a recognised country .

What about the rules for unvaccinated travellers returning from a red list country?

Isolation rules for travellers returning to the UK from a red list country are the same regardless of your vaccination status.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers returning to the UK from a red list destination will need to pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel . Those breaking this rule face a fine of up to £10,000.

This costs £2,285 for a single adult, £3,715 for a couple or an additional £1,430 for each adult or child over 11. Children aged between five and 11 are £325, while there is no payment for children under five.

If you have not arranged a quarantine package before arriving in England, you can be fined up to £4,000 and will still have to pay for your quarantine package on arrival.

What has the government said about the changes?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the new system was “proportionate” and “reflects the new landscape” of the numbers of those who are fully vaccinated.

He said: “Today’s changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system. One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry.

“Public health has always been at the heart of our international travel policy and with more than eight in 10 adults vaccinated in the UK, we are now able to introduce a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape.”