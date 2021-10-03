CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

10/3/21: Mariners vs. Angels Open Game Thread

By Lookout Landing
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often refer to Opening Day as Baseball Christmas, which feels appropriate: after a long and dark winter, a surfeit of gifts, an abundance of riches. If Opening Day is Baseball Christmas, today’s slate of games is a Baseball Children’s Birthday Party: some fans have teams that are the protagonists of the day, and others are spectators watching the scene unfold, and everyone’s had a little too much sugar and excitement and feels a little dizzy. And all I am saying, having stood in line for cake with other Mariners fans patiently for the past 20 years, is I want a fat corner piece, with roses.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs narrow search for new general manager

Cubs president Jed Hoyer is narrowing his search for a new general manager, focusing on candidates with a strong history in player development. A decision could come after the divisional round of the playoffs. Per The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney, among the final candidates are Carlos Rodriguez of...
MLB
chatsports.com

10/1/21: Sock Hunting, Bird Watching, Ray Rooting Open Game Thread

If, like me, you’ve been in Zoom calls all day, counting down the minutes until baseball is on tonight...you’re in luck. We have quite an appetizer for you with THREE games on tap. Why We ROOT: The Red Sox are currently tied with the Mariners, so every loss for the...
MLB
chatsports.com

Raiders vs. Dolphins game thread

This is your place to spend as your Las Vegas Raiders try to start 3-0 as they host the 1-1 Miami Dolphins. I, for one, expect a Raiders’ blowout victory. Discuss it all here. Have fun.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Open Game#Christmas#Angels Open Game Thread#Baseball Children#Birthday Party
Dodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — October 3 vs. Los Angeles-AL

AS YOU KNOW…Paul Sewald recorded his 10th win of the season last night…in 62 relief appearances this season, he is 10–3 with 11 saves and a 3.06 ERA (22 ER, 64.2 IP) with 24 walks and 104 strikeouts, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Sewald is just the 3rd pitcher in Mariners history to record at least 10 wins and 10 saves in the same season?…he joins Enrique Romo, who recorded 11 wins and 10 saves in 1978, and Bill Caudill, who recorded 12 wins and 26 saves in 1982.
MLB
chatsports.com

Eagles vs. Cowboys, Week 3: Monday Night Football Open Thread

Both teams come into the game 1-1 with Dallas favored by 3.5. The Cowboys started the season by giving a game to the Buccaneers in Tampa, then beat the Chargers by 3 in Los Angeles. Philadelphia stomped the Falcons in Atlanta and lost by 7 to the San Francisco 49ers at home.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels score updates, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

The Seattle Mariners (89-71) have everything on the line tonight as they try and secure a win and make their first postseason appearance in 20 years. Standing in their way will be the Los Angeles Angels (76-84) and the results of other games being played across the country tonight. This game takes place with the first pitch coming on Saturday, October 2 at 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park and live TV on Root Sports.
MLB
Over the Monster

OTM Open Thread 10/3: It is Sunday

Happy Sunday! This is it: the last day of the 2021 MLB regular season! And the Red Sox can host the Wildcard game with a win against the Washington Nationals. The crazy action kicks off at 3:05 PM ET as every single game starts by 3:20. What a way to end the season! Talk about what your want, think sweep, and be good to one another.
MLB
bucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Reds - 10/3/21

Cincinnati Reds (82-79) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100), Oct. 3, 2021 @ 3:05 p.m. Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (1-0, 1.59 ERA) Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-11, 6.27 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to change) Reds. Jonathan India — 2B Max Schrock — LF Nick Castellanos — RF Joey Votto — 1B Eugenio Suarez...
MLB
brotherlygame.com

Game Thread: Union 3 vs Crew 0, Final

90+5’ - Corner for the crew is sent in and the cleared out. Final whistle Union scrap out the win and are now in third place. 90+4’ - Monteiro draws a foul after he was taken down near centerfield. Union get the game back underway and send it deep into Crew’s side of the field.
MLS
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints vs. Giants: Week 3 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 4. New York Giants (0-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) The Saints take on the Giants in their highly-anticipated return to New Orleans, and specifically the Caesars Superdome. It should be an absolutely electric atmosphere in the Dome today. We know the fans will be ready and the team will be ready, the question is whether the Giants will be ready for what they are about to experience. Hopefully we see this Saints offense break out for a huge performance, but most importantly, let’s see a triumphant return home for the Saints!
NFL
chatsports.com

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Here we are, right back at it again. The Wisconsin Badgers (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) are set to host the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are coming off a disheartening blowout against Notre Dame in Chicago and have many questions on offense. The Wolverines are coming off a win against Rutgers that was way closer than they would have liked and have many questions on offense.
MICHIGAN STATE
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Shoulders the Blame in the Game 1 Loss

The Dodgers did not come out with the same fire and fury that fueled them to wins down the stretch in September. On a cold Friday night in San Francisco, the Los Angeles bats went quiet and they lost game 1 of the Division Series. Logan Webb shut down the...
MLB
KFI AM 640

Dodgers Defeat Cardinals in Wild-Card Game

Chris Taylor hit a tie-breaking two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card game Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
Twinkie Town

ALDS Game 1 - Open Thread

WHITE SOX @ ASTROS - 3:07 pm CDT. Lance Lynn (157 IP - 4.2 fWAR, 3.32 FIP, 27.5 K%) Lance McCullers, Jr. (162.1 IP - 3.3 fWAR, 3.52 FIP, 27.0 K%) Oh, hello, it’s literally the worst postseason matchup available! A self-respecting Twins fan would never find themselves rooting for the White Sox. A self-respecting baseball fan would never find themselves rooting for Houston. It’s something of a “revenge tour” for the Texas club, who have been fighting for a chance to prove they can win a title with a legitimate approach. It’s sort of like Barry Bonds and steroids...the man was good enough to have made the Hall of Fame without performance enhancers. In a similar vein, the Houston Astros certainly had the talent on their roster to take home the trophy without bang bang smack smack boom metal trash bang.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy