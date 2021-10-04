CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We are tired’: Workers flee Vietnam’s largest city as long lockdown eases

Cover picture for the articleHANOI (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of people, mostly migrant workers, left Ho Chi Minh City over the weekend as the largest metropolis in Vietnam eased a months-long COVID-19 lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnams-biggest-city-start-lifting-covid-19-curbs-revive-business-2021-09-30, triggering fears of labour shortages and more disruption to manufacturing. The mass exodus comes as the city and its...

International Business Times

Vietnam's Lockdown Ensares World's Clothing Giants

From shoes and sweaters to car parts and coffee, Vietnam's strict and lengthy coronavirus lockdown has sparked product shortages among worldwide brands such as Nike and Gap which have grown increasingly dependent on the Southeast Asian nation's manufacturers. The snarl-ups at Vietnam's factories are part of a broader crisis around...
BEAUTY & FASHION
raleighnews.net

With eye on restarting economy, Vietnam eases Covid restrictions

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam has announced that it will ease its COVID-19 restrictions and allow businesses to reopen as soon as next week, according to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Until April 2021, Vietnam had been among the countries leading the world in containing the pandemic. The Delta variant spread rapidly,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Flight Global.com

Vietnam extends halt of domestic ticket sales as infections ease

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has called on the country’s major carriers to stop the sale of domestic flight tickets, as the government drafts a pandemic management plan for transport operators. A CAAV notice issued on 28 September called for the suspension to last “until further notice”, essentially an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

These are the world’s safest cities

The Economist Intelligence Unit has released its 2021 Safe Cities Index, with Copenhagen coming out on top, followed by Toronto and Singapore.As well as personal security or safety, the Index takes into account digital, environmental, infrastructure and health security, with each city’s reaction to the pandemic and Covid mortality rates factored in this year.Experts in city planning, epidemiology, risk management and sustainability all fed information into the rankings, which were revealed in a whitepaper this morning.The health security of many on the list has been challenged in the past 18 months, as the pandemic tore through densely populated urban areas.“In...
WORLD
wkzo.com

UN passes resolution making clean environment access a human right

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. Human Rights Council comfortably passed a resolution on Friday that recognises access to a safe and healthy environment as a fundamental right despite criticism in the lead-up to the vote from Britain, the United States and other countries. The resolution, proposed by Costa Rica, the...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Fiji to reopen for tourism as it hits vaccine milestone

Fiji will ease Covid-19 restrictions and announce its reopening for international travel after the country hit a vaccination milestone Saturday. Changes to the country's virus restrictions would be announced on Sunday afternoon after 80 percent of the adult population received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said. "A full three weeks ahead of schedule! I'm grateful to everyone who's rolled up their sleeves to help make Fiji safe," Bainimarama said in a tweet. "I'll announce the easing of Covid restrictions at home and our plan to reopen Fiji to the world."
WORLD
dwell.com

Design Cities: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Built on centuries-old craft traditions such as lacquerware, silk weaving, and ceramics, with remnants of a colonial and war-ridden past, Ho Chi Minh City could easily be defined by its complicated history. But a community of young creatives is carving out a new identity for the city. One is Tuan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Vietnam’s Biggest City ‘Gradually Opening’

Four months of strict curbs have ground commercial activity to a halt and left brands like Nike scrambling in the runup to the holidays. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
NIKE
wkzo.com

Italy loosens COVID-19 restrictions on leisure activities

ROME (Reuters) -Italy increased the maximum attendance capacity allowed at cultural and sporting venues on Thursday, continuing its progressive easing of COVID-19 curbs for those who can show documents of immunity from the disease. As of Oct. 11, cinemas, theatres and concert venues will be able to fill all their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Protests in Yemen's third-largest city against crumbling currency

ADEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Security forces fired shots in the air to disperse hundreds of protesters in Yemen's third-largest city of Taiz on Monday as unrest over poverty spread in areas held by the Saudi-backed government. Dozens of people blocked a street and entrances to several districts in the...
PROTESTS
wkzo.com

India’s TCS posts 29% jump in profit on pandemic-led digitisation demand

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported about 29% jump in quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by a pandemic-led demand for digitisation from businesses. Consolidated net profit rose to 96.24 billion rupees ($1.28 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, from 74.75 billion rupees...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Cuba calls National Defense Day on date of dissident protest

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba announced Friday it would conduct annual military exercises on Nov. 18-19, leading up to a day of civilian defense preparedness on Nov. 20, the same date dissidents plan human rights protests around the country. The Communist-run country was rocked by social unrest for two days in...
ADVOCACY
wkzo.com

UK COVID-19 cases rise to 40,701, highest in a month

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain recorded 40,701 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up 12% on a week ago and marking the biggest total since Sept. 6, government data showed. The figures also showed an additional 122 people had died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, compared with 143 a day earlier.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Japan eyes support for chip plant construction with extra budget -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government was considering spending hundreds of bilions in yen to support the construction of semiconductor plants with a stimulus budget for the current fiscal year, Kyodo News reported on Friday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet earlier in the day to compile an economic package...
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

