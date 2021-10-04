‘We are tired’: Workers flee Vietnam’s largest city as long lockdown eases

The Economist Intelligence Unit has released its 2021 Safe Cities Index, with Copenhagen coming out on top, followed by Toronto and Singapore.As well as personal security or safety, the Index takes into account digital, environmental, infrastructure and health security, with each city’s reaction to the pandemic and Covid mortality rates factored in this year.Experts in city planning, epidemiology, risk management and sustainability all fed information into the rankings, which were revealed in a whitepaper this morning.The health security of many on the list has been challenged in the past 18 months, as the pandemic tore through densely populated urban areas.“In...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO