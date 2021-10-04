CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisis – what crisis? British army deployed to solve fuel crisis

Cover picture for the articleHEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England (Reuters) -British military personnel in combat fatigues arrived on Monday at a BP refinery after the government ordered the army to help deliver fuel to help compensate for an acute shortage of truckers, a Reuters reporter said. Britain’s supply chains for everything from pork, petrol and poultry...

