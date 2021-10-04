CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Japan PM Kishida unveils cabinet stacked with ex-premier Abe’s allies

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled on Monday a cabinet line-up https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/profiles-likely-japanese-cabinet-ministers-2021-10-04 featuring allies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ensuring the influence of the latter’s conservative base. Of the 20 posts, 13 are filled by people with no prior cabinet experience, in line with Kishida’s...

Related
Birmingham Star

Japan's new PM Kishida, Chinese President Xi discuss ties

Tokyo [Japan], October 8 (ANI): New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held their first telephonic conversation since the former took office and discussed bilateral relations. Kishida has stressed that maintaining stable bilateral relations is important for the region and the international community as...
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

Japan PM Kishida orders cabinet to compile extra stimulus budget

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet on Friday to compile an economic package after the general elections to ease the pain from the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said. Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he hoped to compile a “high-quality” extra...
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

Kishida vows to lead with 'trust and empathy' to fix Japan

In his first policy speech Friday, Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to strengthen pandemic management and health care in case of another coronavirus resurgence, and turn around the battered economy while bolstering the country's defenses against threats from China and North Korea Tasked with a crucial mission of rallying public support ahead of national elections expected on Oct. 31, Kishida promised to pursue politics of “trust and empathy.” He was elected by parliament and sworn in Monday as Japan s 100th prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga who left after only a year in office. Suga's perceived high-handed...
POLITICS
AFP

Japan's new PM Kishida says virus fight 'top priority'

Japan's new prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged to combat the pandemic with fresh stimulus and fight income inequality after lawmakers voted him leader of the world's third-largest economy on Monday. The soft-spoken 64-year-old from a Hiroshima political family made his first speech as premier hours after unveiling his cabinet, a mix of holdovers and newcomers. "I'm determined to fulfil my duty with all my strength and all my heart," he said, calling measures to counter Covid-19 "top priority". "I will swiftly take economic measures to support those who have been considerably affected by the new coronavirus."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
USA Today

Japan's parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

TOKYO — Japan's parliament on Monday elected Fumio Kishida, a former moderate turned hawk, as prime minister. He'll face an economy battered by the pandemic, security threats from China and North Korea and leadership of a political party whose popularity is sagging ahead of a fast-approaching crucial national election. With...
POLITICS
AFP

Japan's new PM Fumio Kishida: Calm centrist promising spending

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a soft-spoken former foreign minister with a reputation for seeking the middle ground and a fondness for baseball. The 64-year-old scion of a Hiroshima family of politicians is widely regarded as a safe pair of hands, despite a low-key presence that has sometimes been characterised as a lack of charisma. He took office on Monday after winning the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), replacing Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after just a year in the top job. Kishida has pledged to spend big on new pandemic stimulus, vowing to tackle income inequality and move away from the neo-liberal economics that have dominated Japanese politics for the past two decades.
POLITICS
New Haven Register

Kishida fills Japan's top LDP jobs with nods to Abe, Aso

TOKYO - Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida launched his party's new leadership team on Friday. Kishida picked Akira Amari, 72, as secretary general; House of Representatives member Tatsuo Fukuda, 54, as chairperson of the General Council; former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, as chairperson of the Policy Research Council; and Toshiaki Endo, 71, a former minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, as head of the Election Strategy Headquarters. Taro Aso, who is currently deputy prime minister and finance minister, was tapped as LDP vice president.
WORLD
whbl.com

Japan ‘shadow shogun’ Abe assured clout over next PM Kishida

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s former premier Shinzo Abe wasn’t running in this week’s ruling party poll to pick Japan’s next leader but the victory of his one-time foreign minister, Fumio Kishida, means Abe and his conservative base are the winners, their policy clout assured. Abe’s muscular defence policies and stern stance...
POLITICS
Skagit Valley Herald

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party's leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

TSMC and Sony eye joint chips factory, Japan govt to help -Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) – Taiwan’s TSMC and Japan’s Sony Group Corp are considering jointly building a chips factory in Kumamoto, southern Japan, with the Japanese government ready to foot part of the investment of around 800 billion yen ($7.15 billion), the Nikkei reported on Friday. The plant is expected to start...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
AFP

Philippine press freedom advocates hail Maria Ressa's Nobel Prize

Philippine journalists and rights activists said Friday the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa was a "triumph" for press freedom in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers. "It is... a triumph of a free and courageous press," said veteran rights activist Sister Mary John Mananzan on Facebook. 
ASIA
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
The Independent

Satellite images show China deployed fighter jets designed for electronic warfare to airbases near Taiwan

China’s military is expanding its airbases near Taiwan by deploying its new fighter jets, which are designed for electronic warfare, according to satellite imagery and a People’s Liberation Army source.China has sent a record number of warplanes, 148 in just the past week, to the island’s air defence identification zone as part of its strategy to ramp up its military intimidation of the self-ruling democracy and test its air defences.On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth...
MILITARY
UPI News

China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China called on the United States to withdraw troops from Taiwan on Friday in response to reports that a small presence of American troops have been training forces there for at least a year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States should halt...
POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

US submarine hits underwater object in South China Sea

A US nuclear powered submarine struck an object underwater in the South China Sea on Saturday, according to two defense officials. A number of sailors on board the USS Connecticut were injured in the accident, the officials said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to a statement from US Pacific Fleet. It's unclear what the Seawolf-class submarine may have hit while it was submerged.
MILITARY

