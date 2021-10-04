CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Avengers You Probably Don’t Remember

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor every Avenger that people know about in the Marvel universe there are probably 2 or 3 that they don’t know about since there are honorary Avengers, reservist Avengers, and members of teams that haven’t been mentioned or even formed in the MCU as of yet. At one point in the comics, it feels as though memberships were being handed out at the same rate as new gym memberships on January 1st since every other hero decided to join up or was invited at one point or another. But there are plenty of Avengers that you might never see in the MCU either because they’re a bit ridiculous or because they only show up once in a blue moon if that often. Plus, some of them aren’t exactly the same caliber as those that have been seen on the big screen at this time. Here are 10 Avengers you probably don’t remember. And if you do, then kudos to you.

TVOvermind

Why Crystal Should Get a Solo Movie or TV Series

Crystal is one of the several Inhumans that many comic book fans would likely know about but might be hard for others to remember since apart from the one season that The Inhumans spent on the air, but upon learning a little more about her, many might agree that she could definitely use a movie, or a TV series, all to herself. The reason behind this is that like many other Marvel characters she does have a fairly interesting history that might be worth detailing since over the course of her time in the Marvel universe she’s had to develop her own powers and has been involved with a couple of her fellow heroes as well. She was in a relationship with Johnny Storm of the Fantastic Four at one time, and she even married Quicksilver at one point as well. It’s easy to think that this might not happen if she were to be included in the MCU as of now, but it’s not too hard to imagine that her story might take a few interesting twists and turns since she is kind of an intriguing character.
TVOvermind

What If…The Watcher Broke His Oath? Finale Recap

The finale of What If? should remind a lot of fans of a moment in comic book history when the Watcher, Uatu, first broke his oath when contacting the Fantastic Four, but it’s very easy to say that things took a serious step forward in this season 1 ending since Uatu had to scour the multiverse to find the warriors that would be capable of defeating Ultron, and without much surprise, the heroes and villains from the previous episodes were selected as Captain Carter, Doctor Strange, Gamora, Thor, Star-Lord, and Killmonger, were assembled as the Guardians of the Multiverse and given a quick rundown of why their presence was important and what they had to do. It was kind of amusing to see that Uatu singled out Tony Stark as not being needed for this mission, as it not only made it clear that Star wasn’t to be a part of this, but also served as a way to keep the one ego that had caused this mess in check. Despite being heroic when he needed to be, Stark’s paranoia did help to create the mess that became Ultron.
TVOvermind

Did Marvel Lie To Us About Loki?

When Loki premiered on Disney+ in the summer of 2021, Marvel fans everywhere were pretty excited. Although the character existed long before the series, the show was the first time viewers got to see him be brought to life in his own show. Based on a mythical god of the same name, Loki is a mischievous character who is always trying to trick others. At the same time, however, he also has dreams of becoming king. Although he has become a very popular character, there are quite a few fans who can’t help but feel like Marvel somewhat mislead them when it comes to Loki and his story. There were quite a few details in the TV series that didn’t match previous information viewers had been given about the character. Did Marvel lie to viewers about Loki? Keep reading to find out a few areas where they may have stretched the truth.
TVOvermind

The Top 10 Deadliest X-Men Villains

Talk about the X-Men isn’t going to fade for a while since even the mere mention of them coming to the MCU is opening up possibilities in the minds of many fans that want to see this happen and won’t be happy until it does happen. But who to bring in as their main enemies will be kind of tough given that they’ve already faced a few of them over the course of several movies. While the representations weren’t always great it’s the fact that a couple of their greatest enemies have been featured a couple of different times. That means that unless the MCU can come up with a different way of doing things then it might be tough to predict what’s coming. The thing about the X-Men is that like a few other groups they have A LOT of enemies that might pose a serious threat and a few great enemies that might jam them up a bit simply because they’re strong enough, crazy enough, or so overpowered that they’ll work like a charm as a boss villain. With that in mind, here are ten of the X-Men’s deadliest villains.
TVOvermind

Hocus Pocus 2 Sounds Too Similar to the First Movie

Hocus Pocus 2 has been a part of the overall conversation when it comes to Hollywood since around 2019 when the idea was first revealed. The first movie was a lot of fun and it’s one of those that a lot of people, including myself, still watch since it’s witty, charming, and despite having much darker undertones it follows the Disney model quite well, especially considering that the comedic qualities it possesses kind of dulls the otherwise disturbing aspects of it. Keep in mind that the witches were consuming the life force of children, which would be evil enough when taken in a different direction pertaining to horror. Then comes the idea that they serve Satan, they were hung in the sight of pretty much everyone present, and they had a spellbook that was alive in a way. Then tack on the fact that there were a few other moments in the movie that could have been seen as uniquely disturbing, and it’s easy to get the idea that as innocent as Disney tries to make their movies, it’s like putting a cushy blanket over the TV when a grisly horror movie is on, it only dulls so much.
IndieWire

Letitia Wright Reportedly Continued to Share Anti-Vax Views on ‘Black Panther 2’ Set

“Black Panther” and “Mangrove” actress Letitia Wright ignited an anti-vax controversy last December after sharing a video that questioned Covid-19 vaccines. Wright was labeled anti-vax across social media after sharing on Twitter a 69-minute YouTube video featuring Light London Church leader Tomi Arayomi. The actress included the prayer hands emoji as a caption. The video found Arayomi questioning the legitimacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. Wright initially responded to the backlash by posting: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” A new report on Hollywood’s response to the Coronavirus vaccine published by The...
TVOvermind

Isn’t It Time for Magneto to Lead the X-Men in a Movie?

It might sound like an odd question to anyone that doesn’t know that much about the X-Men but might have seen one of the movies, but the truth is that Magneto has taken command of the team at a couple of points in the history of the X-Men. It might be that those that remember this don’t want to since Magneto was introduced as a villain in the beginning and he usually slip-slides his way back into that role very quickly since his idea of where mutants belong in the hierarchy of the world tends to make him a bit of an extremist at times. But if the MCU is willing to do something truly different with the X-Men when they finally bring them in then this might be one of the better ideas since, to tell the truth, Magneto does have a valid point sometimes when it comes to his views of humanity. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a certified psycho now and then since he believes that mutants are the future and that living with humans isn’t even close to possible.
TVOvermind

How Many? The MCU Has 31 Projects in Production

It’s kind of a big number to think about in terms of movies and shows, isn’t it? When one really sits down and starts to think of the projects that have already been announced and where they’ve been set on the timeline though it becomes easier to figure out since there are at least 9 projects coming in 2022 and several more coming in 2023, with other plans spanning to 2024 and possibly 2025. No doubt there are a lot of questions from many upon many individuals as to what will be heading to the big screen, what will be on Disney+, how many known and unknown characters are coming, and so on and so forth since the Marvel universe has had a lot of years to grow and develop characters that haven’t seen a lot of attention throughout the years and might even make it onto the small screen if they’re lucky. But some of the major characters that have stuck around after the main team that helped to ignite the fanbase will be heading up Phase 4 and moving into the other phases to come, as the Avengers really managed to get the ball rolling.
TVOvermind

What We’re Expecting from Season 2 of What If…?

Since things have advanced to the point that we’ve seen what happened to either interrupt or enact Endgame in a much different and definitely more final fashion, What If? season 2 is going to be pushing into the current phase and, depending on whether the movies outpace the animated show or not, it sounds as though we’ll see plenty of development in the What If? series that will be on the big screen at one point or another. What it doesn’t sound like is that we’ll be seeing anything that hasn’t been featured already, which does make sense considering how many MCU fans haven’t really been big comic book fans before the MCU was created. There’s nothing exclusionary about really since Marvel predates the MCU by so many years and, by extension, any episodes that included material that had not been introduced into the MCU yet would only be fully recognized by those that have been reading the comics for so long. Seriously, if anything about the X-Men came crashing into the What If? series right now, a lot of people would be insanely confused, unless they’d read the comics.
TVOvermind

Why Origin Stories for Comic Book Movies are Such a Problem

The origin story for any hero or villain is something that used to be pretty ironclad back when a lot of characters were first created. But throughout the years, for quite some time, in fact, the origin stories of many characters have ended up changing now and again to accommodate several varying factors that have come into play. The MCU and DC are great examples since both have seen a few of their major characters change in terms of the origin stories they’ve been given. Several have stayed the same, with minor changes here and there to keep the origins updated and able to fit into the current era, but some have changed drastically for one or more reasons. This has happened in the comics as well since many characters have been retconned, as have their entire stories, which is often done in order to bring the characters up to speed so that they can be accepted by the new fans and the old fans alike. Plus, as the years pass and the characters don’t age that often, one has to assume that retconning is going to keep happening so long as the fans want to see these characters.
TVOvermind

Venom 2: Mess or Masterpiece?

So far it would appear that Venom 2: Let There be Carnage is dividing critics and the fanbase while it’s doing well enough to be called a success in the theaters. To call it a mess is something that might be kind of accurate since much like anything that’s come from the Marvel archives it’s had to be adapted in a way that makes sense when it comes to following the first movie, but can also be seen as something new and somewhat inventive. Cletus Kasady ingesting a bit of Venom is definitely different from how Carnage came to be in the comics, since Carnage’s initial creation happened when Venom ‘birthed’ another symbiote, which of course is giving a lot of people the license to claim that Venom is part of the LGBTQ+ community, in part, while this entire story is a quasi-LGBTQ+ showcase. Okay…yeah, believe what you will if it makes you happy. But the thing about Venom and Carnage is that the symbiotes are, as many might see it, essentially sexless creatures that conform to the hosts they bond with, which would still open up a can of worms and a huge debate no doubt.
TVOvermind

Is ‘Riddick 4’ Still Happening?

Time is about the only thing that’s really going to hamper another Riddick movie since the amount of time it’s taken between Pitch Black and Chronicles of Riddick and then the latest Riddick movie in 2013 was substantial enough to make a difference in the story thus far. The upside is that Vin Diesel is still capable of putting on this role and making it work since the last movie wasn’t what some would call an immediate blockbuster, but it was successful all the same and it was fun to watch up to a point since Riddick is the type of character that people tend to enjoy without question. But it does have to be said that since Vin Diesel is in his 50s now it might be wise to either think about making Furya, the next movie in line, one of the last, or find someone that can carry the torch if there’s a desire to keep up the story of Riddick, since despite being in great shape at his age, one of these days Diesel is going to age out of this role.
TVOvermind

There’s Only One Cara Dune and Let’s not Forget That

It’s kind of obvious that a lot of movie studios don’t listen to fans and their suggestions, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing, but in some cases, it does become a little irritating since the fanbase of The Mandalorian does want Gina Carano back, but since it would force the Mouse House to eat a lot of crow, it’s not bound to happen. Disney doesn’t like bad press or being made to look bad in any way, so it’s fair to say that if they ever do bring Carano back as Cara Dune, it will be due to the fact that they found a way to wriggle free from the responsibility of firing her in the first place. The controversial firing came thanks to a tweet that Gina placed on Twitter that Disney found in violation of what they stood for, though it’s enough to think that a few of their other stars have sent out tweets of the same or similar nature that were more than a little troubling, and didn’t see their employment terminated. It’s a moot point right now obviously, but it’s still one that a lot of fans would love to see resolved in a much more efficient manner.
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movie Recommendation: Bones

There’s plenty to say about this movie other than the fact that it’s a bit campy and yes, kind of disgusting in some areas. But it’s also a fun look at a horror movie that takes place in a once-thriving neighborhood that was brought down when the man that was looking out for the place was killed. A lot of musical celebrities have turned to acting over the years and quite a few of them have made it clear that they’re not exactly Oscar-winning thespians quite yet, even though some have managed to get that far. Snoop Dogg has been in a number of movies as of now, but one of those that didn’t appear to get a lot of love back in the day when it came out was Bones, which is kind of understandable since back in 2001 things were still changing on the movie scene and this story might have come at the wrong time or could have been eclipsed by something else. Apart from a few hiccups with special effects that could easily be cured in a remake or reboot, Bones was pretty solid.
TVOvermind

Why Typhoid Mary Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series

There are those who would still wonder who Typhoid Mary is but those that have read the Daredevil comics and kept up with her for years now are bound to recognize her and the alternate personalities that she possesses, namely Innocent Mary, Walker, Bloody Marry, and Mutant Zero. Each alternate has their own personality and their own line of reasoning, but only Bloody Mary, Typhoid Mary, and Mutant Zero can access the pyrokinetic and telepathic abilities that she possesses as she is a mutant. Walker and Innocent Mary, who are her more reasonable and logical aspects, can have these powers manifested through them by the alternate personalities, but can’t produce said powers on their own. I know, it’s confusing, but this character is one big bundle of fun that would keep a psychiatrist busy for months if not years if they didn’t go absolutely insane at first. Typhoid Mary is kind of a complicated character, but one can imagine that the MCU would take that and find a way to run with it. As a Daredevil and then an Iron Fist villain that’s had a run-in with a lot of different heroes and villains, she’s not a basic individual, but she’s still a street-level character that might be a lot of fun.
TVOvermind

Should ‘Silent Hill’ Get a Reboot?

At the moment it would appear that the Silent Hill reboot is more of a rumor than a reality, but if this horror story does make it back to the small screen it sounds as though it could become a series rather than another movie. That might actually be beneficial since the last movie on record wasn’t really a huge blockbuster, even though it did make its budget back and more. The idea of Silent Hill tends to be a little more popular than the movie at this point, and the games have definitely gained more attention than the movies since obviously, they’re able to deliver more information and more thrills and chills than the movies, which can only show so much within their time frame. That is the unfortunate drawback of any movie that’s based on or around a video game since one has to remember that when it comes to gaming, there are typically hours upon hours of discovery and storytelling in the majority of video games since playing anything that lasts for an hour or less likely means that you’re playing a fighting game or something that’s easy to test but doesn’t require days to unlock one part of the game or another.
TVOvermind

Five Reasons Why We Continue to Tune in to ‘Billions’

Showtime’s Billions is such a guilty pleasure. It’s the type of show that just keeps on giving. The hit financial drama series may have been on air for more than five years already, but it is still able to keep its viewers wanting for more. The warm audience reception speaks for itself. As they say, the proof is in the pudding. The series has gone through so much already that it is really not impossible to encounter a couple of speed bumps along the way. There will always be some seasons that are better than others, but overall, it still makes up for quality television. The back-to-back series renewals are a welcome reprieve, as well. It just goes to show how dynamic the series continues to be.
