10 Avengers You Probably Don’t Remember
For every Avenger that people know about in the Marvel universe there are probably 2 or 3 that they don’t know about since there are honorary Avengers, reservist Avengers, and members of teams that haven’t been mentioned or even formed in the MCU as of yet. At one point in the comics, it feels as though memberships were being handed out at the same rate as new gym memberships on January 1st since every other hero decided to join up or was invited at one point or another. But there are plenty of Avengers that you might never see in the MCU either because they’re a bit ridiculous or because they only show up once in a blue moon if that often. Plus, some of them aren’t exactly the same caliber as those that have been seen on the big screen at this time. Here are 10 Avengers you probably don’t remember. And if you do, then kudos to you.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0