Well, it seems that we can expect significant changes in upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices. Earlier this week, we received information suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S series would become the new Galaxy Note. This may sound a bit hard to believe, as we recently saw that Samsung did not renew its Galaxy Note trademark. Still, that does not mean that the new Samsung Galaxy S22, or at least one of its variants, could not adopt several features of the ‘dead’ Galaxy Note series.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO