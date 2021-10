The Google Pixel 6 is due to be the biggest smartphone release from Google since the original Pixel smartphones in 2016. For the first time, the company is launching a smartphone with its own custom SoC, but that's not the only significant change that's on the way. If the leaks are to be believed, Google is going all-in on the Pixel 6's camera — not only with software but also new hardware.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO