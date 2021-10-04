CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody On The Move – October 2021 – Fully Alive

By ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More. October 2021: This month, Dr. Tara of Fully Alive Family Chiropractic talks with Pat Moody about why she left Bio Mechanical Engineering to become a Chiropractor instead. Watch this month’s episode of Moody on the Move to hear more about how to sign up for a free screening and learn how you could be living your life Fully Alive. Watch the video now, supported by United Federal Credit Union.

